Marijuana Company of America's Subsidiary hempSMART™ Launches New Website and Introduces New smart. brand - powered by hempSMART™

Jesus Quintero, CEO and President, said, "In line with the Company's new Marketing and Distribution strategies, hempSMART is now unveiling new products through our " smart" product line. We believe these new additions will strengthen our product offering and make it more attractive to a larger customer audience. The new product line branded as " smart. – powered by hempSMART ' is directed at young, active consumers who are looking for high quality CBD to enhance their lifestyle and well-being. The smart. product line has created a fresh look that will differentiate us from the crowded marketplace."

HempSMART™ will unveil the new "smart." line at the World CBD EXPO, Town & Country Convention Hall in San Diego, California, on March 20 through 21. In this trade show, we will be presenting our hempSMART product line and the new smart. product line together with our Lead US Network Marketing Associates that have been with the company since its inception and are an integral part of our Network Marketing Business Model.

The San Diego Conference focuses on Health, Wellness and Education and expects over 9,000 visitors. It is one of the most renowned and well-respected CBD Shows on the West Coast.

Gloria A. Lynch, Global Marketing & Sales Manager stated, "I am very excited to work side by side with the US sales team and to launch this new division of the Company. The new hempSMART™ website will streamline the product offerings and make it easier for our customers to place orders."

The San Diego event will be the first in a series of exciting Marketing initiatives that will support the Company's growth. More details on new products will be released in the near future."

In the coming months, hempSMART plans to aggressively pursue a range of marketing and sales strategies, which will elevate the Company to new heights.

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp- based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

