Marijuana Company of America's Subsidiary hempSMART Signs Definitive Sales Agreement to Offer "Ultra-Clean Label" CBD Beverage Products

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, hempSMART Inc., has signed a definitive sales agreement to purchase ultra-clean label CBD beverage products from MCTC Holdings Inc. (OTC: MCTC), a science and technology innovation company focused on developing patented hemp extract infusion technologies and the sustained release of cannabinoids in the human body.

These new hempSMART™ branded products will be unique to the marketplace. During the initial stage, MCOA will offer a line of powdered drink mixes containing broad-spectrum hemp extracts with over 35 milligrams of CBD derived from all-natural extraction processes. Future offerings will include other powdered and pre-mixed beverages. The entire drink line will be based on some of the finest ingredients available to the marketplace, with a heavy emphasis on organic components where available.

Mr. Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer of MCOA, stated, "At MCOA and hempSMART, it is all about the label and offering the highest quality products to our customers. With this line of drinks, we will be offering our customers a clean and healthy label that is currently absent in the marketplace. There are no chemicals, surfactants, or preservatives in this product line, and while we are not able to obtain full organic certification due to federal restrictions, we are at 95% organic for the entire line. It's a product line we feel great about offering to our customers."

Trevor Muehlfelder, Chief Operating Officer of hempSMART, said, "We are quite excited to unveil our new, ultra-clean label product line of CBD-infused powdered drink mix. The products are based on a unique dual-hemp extract infusion process that's unlike most products and have no artificial ingredients or chemicals. Our new product line is based on organic ingredients, including organic inulin from vegetables and trace amounts of organic coconut and sunflower oils, combined with a touch of CBD-infused honey produced at organic farms. This will truly be a unique, clean label product offering. We believe our new powdered drink line will revolutionize the beverage marketplace in the new 20's the same way Coca Cola did in the 1920's."

Mr. Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer of MCTC Holdings Inc., commented, "We have developed a truly unique hemp extract drink product that will be offered to consumers through the new hempSMART wholesale distribution channels. We are elated to partner with MCOA and present Hemp You Can Feel™ beverage products to consumers."

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

