Marijuana, Inc., Completes Acquisition of Exousia AI and Enters Expanding Exosome Market

- Pursing commercial applications in skincare serving a growing market of $310 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPINK: MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., has acquired 100% of Exousia AI in a cash and stock transaction from Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. Exousia Pro will issue 47,000,000 million restricted shares of its Common stock to Ludwig Enterprises.

The 47,000,000 shares being issued are restricted shares with certain lock-up features. The legend cannot be removed until six months AFTER Exousia Pro has completed its up-listing with NASDAQ or an equivalent exchange. The Company further agreed to assume liabilities under $75,000 and issued Ludwig a Note for $100,000.

Exousia AI is a leading USA-based biotechnology company in the field of Exosomes. The Company secured a worldwide license for its Exosome technology. The technology covers growing and extracting plant-based exosomes and loading them for use as a drug delivery system. The loading process can also be applied to human-derived exosomes. The acquisition includes an ongoing study on using Exosomes to treat Glioblastoma ("GBM"). The study is well underway, with very promising initial findings. Exousia AI is involved in other studies, including one study concluding in Italy. Exousia Pro will enter two additional studies covering dermatology and the dental market that are part of the acquisition.

Exousia Pro will manufacture and sell vials of wet exosomes or jars of dried exosomes to the nutraceutical and dermatology markets. The OTC exosome market, known as cosmeceuticals, is rapidly expanding due to consumer demand for antiaging and regenerative skincare solutions. A 30-day treatment for skin and hair sells for $400 a vial. Reports suggest a compound annual growth rate of 10%, growing from $310 million in 2025 to $633 million in 2033, for the exosomes skincare market; this is a global trend, with markets in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific showing strong growth.

Exousia is in talks to license several other patents using Exosomes, which, once secured, will allow the Company to expand its oncology studies beyond GBM.

When Exousia Pro proves its technology enhances current chemotherapy drugs on the market, it can contact the drug manufacturers and license the tech for use in their drug therapy.

"The exosome market is in its infancy, but poised for explosive growth, as evidence by a surge of promising studies," said CEO of Marijuana Inc., Michael Sheikh. "Mounting research points to the vast therapeutic potential of exosomes, highlighting their capacity to precisely target diseases while minimizing side effects. Investors may not fully appreciate the dominance of monoclonal antibodies, which now lead the pharmaceutical market in revenue. This success stems from their ability to target diseased cells, often delivering therapeutic payloads directly where needed. Every major pharmaceutical company is actively developing monoclonal antibody drugs, driven by the universal desire for treatments that alleviate symptoms without causing new ones."

"Exosomes represent the next generation of targeted therapies, surpassing monoclonal antibodies in several key aspects. They offer significant cost advantages in production, the capacity to deliver larger and more complex payloads, including sensitive molecules like DNA, and a broader range of applications. Importantly, exosomes also mitigate the risk of off-target effects and immune reactions often associated with current monoclonal antibody treatments. This would be a key selling point in the event of licensing discussions. Exosomes embody an elegant evolution in biotechnology, and Exousia Pro is committed to spearheading their commercialization and therapeutic development."

About us

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

