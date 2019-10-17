Marijuana Policy Project Appoints Revolution CEO Mark de Souza to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), the nation's leading cannabis policy reform group, announced the election of Revolution Global CEO Mark de Souza to its board of directors. Revolution is a Chicago-based multi-state cannabis company and Mr. de Souza brings experience in business development, finance and capital restructuring, corporate management, and lobbying to MPP's board.

Mr. de Souza was introduced to MPP through his involvement in shaping Illinois's adult-use legalization bill. He also served on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's agriculture transition committee, advising on issues related to the state's agriculture industry, including cannabis and CBD. Mr. de Souza previously lobbied through his work with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Revolution supports efforts to increase social equity within the cannabis industry, including through helping minority entrepreneurs apply for licenses and set up their business. Additionally, Mr. de Souza is regarded for his philanthropic contributions in his hometown of Chicago. Over the years he has assisted with fundraising efforts for Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, the Lynn Sage Foundation, and the Gastro-Intestinal Research Foundation.

MPP's board now includes ten members and will continue to grow as the cannabis reform movement builds momentum.

Statement from Steve Hawkins, executive director at MPP:

"We are pleased to welcome Mark de Souza to MPP's board of directors," Hawkins said. "Mr. de Souza brings a diverse and solid understanding of corporate finance and management and has a strong sense of leadership and innovation. His contributions as a board member will undoubtedly be an asset to our organization as we continue our progress."

Statement from Mark de Souza, newly appointed board member at MPP:

"I am thrilled to join MPP's board of directors during this critical time of change and progress in the cannabis industry," de Souza said. "I have long admired MPP's work and accomplishments. Revolution and I look forward to helping to lead and support MPP's push for policies and laws that champion strict regulation and advance social equity and justice in cannabis."

The Marijuana Policy Project is the nation's largest cannabis policy organization. It has been a leading advocate for federal cannabis policy reform since its founding in 1995, and it has played a leading role in most major state-level reforms that have occurred over the past two decades. For more information, visit www.mpp.org .

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from food and beverages to topicals and pet products. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas and Maryland. For more information, visit www.revolutionenterprises.org.

