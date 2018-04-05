Marijuana Producers Rush to Meet Soaring Market Demand

Health Canada is projecting that cannabis demand will reach one million kilograms per year by the end of 2018. Cannabis supply currently sits at an estimated 300,000 kilograms. This represents a projected 700,000 kilogram supply shortfall by the end of this year. Companies that could be counted on to cover the projected shortfall include Cronos Group Inc. (TSX-V: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON), Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTC: OGRMF), Emblem Corp. (TSX-V: EMC) (OTC: EMMBF), and RavenQuest Biomed Inc. (CSE: RQB) (OTC: RVVQF).



The Globe and Mail reported that the legal cannabis industry has captivated investor interest in Canada, and that money has been pouring into cannabis stocks since last year. This interest is heating up as legalization approaches later this year, with some industry analysts predicting that store shelves could be emptied on the very same day that retail pot sales are legalized.



RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB) (OTC: RVVQF) is one company that is gaining momentum to provide the cannabis required to meet the projected supply shortfall.



Adding to a recent flurry of acquisitions, RavenQuest BioMed Inc. just announced an MOU with intent to acquire 100% of Western AgriPharma Limited, a late-stage applicant with Health Canada in the development of a 125,000-square-foot cannabis growing facility on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.



This would nearly double RavenQuest BioMed Inc.'s potential cannabis growing capacity, as the company rapidly expands its portfolio of licensed facilities. Western AgriPharma would be RavenQuest BioMed Inc.'s first 100 percent owned, large-scale facility near Vancouver, which is one of Canada's largest cannabis markets. With its already completed acquisitions of producers such as Bloomera and Alberta Green Biotech, RavenQuest BioMed Inc. has penetrated markets across Canada.

The Race To Meet Demand Is On



Cannabis companies are working to meet Health Canada's projected supply shortfall. The cannabis stocks that have soared so far are the ones belonging to companies that have licenses and the production capacity to grow the plants.



At a current market cap of $79 million and trading at $0.86 per share, RavenQuest Biomed Inc. is primed to be one of the new competitors to make moves for mass cannabis production. The company is trading at a fractional valuation compared to a giant like Aurora Cannabis that is valued at over $3 billion. Aurora's stock reached a high of $12.30 this year, and is currently trading at $7.50.

What will be key is the numbers surrounding square footage space available for expansion. With all its recent industry acquisitions, RavenQuest BioMed Inc. could soon be counted among industry giants like Cronos Group and Aurora Cannabis.



In addition to strategically gaining ground by acquiring growing facilities, RavenQuest BioMed Inc. has already proven it can outproduce common flat-table growing spaces with its circular growing technology. Their orbital gardens can produce more grams per square foot than any producer in the cannabis industry- up to 1,500 grams, where a typical flatbed environment produces approximately 130 grams. That's a production increase of 1,500 percent.

Overall, the company's continuously expanding growing operations and healthy cash reserves place them in a unique equity position. Growth at this capacity could have cannabis investors seeing green in the near future. Last month the company completed the final tranche of $26.4 million in private financing.

Building The Biggest Cannabis Farms In The World

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. looks set to join the industry titans as they have acquired more licensing and growing capacity than anyone in the country on Indigenous lands. The company struck a deal with Alberta's Fort McMurray First Nation 468 late last year to take the lead on licensing, engineering and architecture for a 24,000-square-foot licensed growing facility that is set to open in 2019. This partnership recently evolved into an MOU which would give RavenQuest a 30% stake in a 10x expanded project at 250,000 square feet, which will make it one of the largest cannabis farms in the world, all on tax-advantaged sovereign Indigenous land.

This is a significant competitive advantage because it will open up opportunities to rapidly expand production in the future, which on its own could potentially make RavenQuest BioMed Inc. uniquely suited to rapidly meet demand shortfalls.

Potential Comparables:



Cronos Group Inc. (TSX-V: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) - Cronos Group, the first cannabis stock listed on the Nasdaq, operates two licensed producers regulated under Health Canada's ACMPR: Peace Naturals Project (Ontario), which was the first non-incumbent medical cannabis license granted by Health Canada, and Original British Columbia, based in the Okanagan Valley. The company has multiple international production and distribution platforms, including Germany, Israel and Australia.

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTCQX: ACBFF) - Aurora Cannabis is a licensed producer of medical cannabis with a 55,200-square-foot facility in Mountain View County, Alberta, and operates another 40,000-square-foot facility known as Aurora Vie in Pointe-Claire, Quebec. Recently, Aurora entered an agreement to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc., another Canadian-based medical cannabis company.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTCQB: OGRMF) -

Organigram Inc. is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. The company is focused on producing the highest-quality, condition-specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Its portfolio includes dry cannabis and cannabis oil, along with accessories like vaporizers.

Emblem Corp. (TSX-V: EMC) (OTC: EMMBF) - Emblem, through its wholly owned subsidiary Emblem Cannabis Corp., is a fully integrated licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis under Health Canada's ACMPR. Led by a team of cannabis experts and former healthcare and pharma executives, it has three distinct verticals - cannabis production, patient education centre and pharmaceutical dosage form development.

Cannabis Developments Drawing Investor Attention

The estimated $8 billion cannabis industry looks set to keep growing as legalization looms. The race is on for cannabis companies to obtain coveted growing licenses in an industry that could have massive profit potential due to the predicted supply shortfall. RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB) (OTC: RVVQF) is emerging as an industry leader, rapidly acquiring the space they need to make a big contribution to the national cannabis supply.

For an in-depth look at RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB) (OTC: RVVQF), visit microsmallcap.com for a full report.

