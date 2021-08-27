Mariko McDonagh Meier Named Chief Strategy Officer at Convergent Energy + Power

In the relatively new but rapidly growing energy storage industry, Meier brings over a decade of experience from Enel X (previously EnerNOC), a division of the global utility Enel. At Enel X, she held several senior management positions across marketing, regulatory affairs, and operations. Starting in 2019, Meier was Vice President of Marketing for Enel X's North American business, serving commercial, industrial and utility customers a suite of energy management solutions including energy storage, renewables strategy and demand response.

"The energy storage sector is at an inflection point, with more investment into projects expected in 2021 than over the last decade combined," said Johannes Rittershausen, Convergent's CEO. "Mariko is one of few industry professionals who has been in the energy storage sector for over a decade; her wealth of experience will play an instrumental role in our ability to capitalize on the tipping point for energy storage."

Meier started her career in serving clean energy clients at McKinsey and Company. Her expertise in energy storage dates back to work for Southern California Edison's strategic planning group where, in 2011, she co-wrote a white paper on the full value chain of applications of energy storage from end use customers to grid-scale applications. Most recently, Meier served as the Chief Operating Officer for Mirah, a mental health care software company.

"I am thrilled to join Convergent Energy + Power because I share the team's passion for deploying energy storage and renewable power solutions," said Meier. "Convergent Energy + Power's innovative project portfolio addresses both the inefficiencies of the grid and the threats posed by climate change, a win-win for customers and society."

SOURCE Convergent Energy + Power

Related Links

https://www.convergentep.com

