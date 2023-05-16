Marillac St. Vincent Family Services Appoints Michael S. Chitwood as New Chief Executive Officer

Proven Leader With 16+ Years' Experience in Social Services, Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation in Chicago and Internationally

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is pleased to announce that Michael S. Chitwood has been named as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer.

Chitwood previously served as Chief Philanthropy Officer of Chicago-based nonprofit Opportunity International and joined MSV Family Services in the role of CEO effective May 1, 2023, assuming responsibilities from Interim CEO and longstanding Board of Trustees leader Michael J. Condron.

"It has been my pleasure to serve Marillac St. Vincent Family Services as Interim CEO. In the past few years, we have made great progress developing a world-class leadership team at MSV that is collaborative and focused on serving families and program participants throughout our community," said Condron. "Now, it is with great excitement that we welcome to our organization a leader with Michael Chitwood's enthusiasm and proven track record."

Chitwood joins Marillac St. Vincent Family Services with the goal of growing MSV's impact through private donors, organizational brand awareness and innovations in its services for the community, as the organization continues to carry out its mission to break the cycle of poverty through programs serving youth, families and seniors.

"Having dedicated my career to service, I am honored to be joining one of Chicago's most legendary nonprofit service organizations," Chitwood said. "With a legacy in Chicago dating back more than a century, Marillac St. Vincent Family Services provides vital programs and services in the areas of early childhood education, youth services, uplifting families, keeping senior citizens connected and many other vital community outreach efforts. I welcome the opportunity to engage across Chicago's business and philanthropic communities to learn more about the agency's valuable work."

Chitwood brings deep experience in leading high-performing multi-disciplinary teams who are passionate about serving their communities. Prior to his work with Opportunity International, a global nonprofit offering services in more than 30 countries, Chitwood served for 16 years in leadership roles at World Vision USA, where he led a global team in partnering with individual churches, church networks and ministry partners. During that time, he founded Team World Vision, one of the fastest-growing endurance charity programs in the United States and a top generator of new donors, with more than 50,000 volunteers and $100M in donations raised.

In addition to his experience developing and implementing new fundraising programs, Chitwood is an established public speaker, published author and civic leader. A committed and enthusiastic advocate for justice, he serves on the board of Collective Chicago, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community development and the creation of space for young men with a history of homelessness to help change their trajectory in life.

Chitwood holds a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign and a Bachelor of Science from Olivet Nazarene University. He lives in Oak Park, Illinois, with his wife and their son. In his spare time, he enjoys endurance running, rock climbing and playing guitar with his son in their two-piece band.

About Marillac St. Vincent Family Services

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is a comprehensive, multi-generational human service organization based in Chicago. For more than 100 years, MSV has been serving thousands of individuals annually through early childhood education, youth enrichment, senior services and community outreach. For more information, visit www.marillacstvincent.org .

