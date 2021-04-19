Marillac St. Vincent Family Services Receives Investment for Food Pantry Fresh Produce Initiative from Riverside Natural Foods

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Natural Foods, the maker of MadeGood®, the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich granola snack creator, has once again pledged an investment to Marillac St. Vincent Family Services (MSV). Riverside Natural Foods began working with MSV in April 2020, funding the organization's pandemic relief efforts. Now, the company has pledged a $36,000 investment in support of MSV's The Food Pantry Fresh Produce Initiative.

"In these uncertain times, we remain committed to our core values of leaving the world a better place than we found it." said Nima Fotovat, President, Riverside Natural Foods. "We are fortunate to be in a position where we are able to support organizations that continue to provide essential human services for those in need," said Nima Fotovat, President, Riverside Natural Foods.

Currently, MSV operates food pantries in Chicago's East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, where they also deliver food to local seniors who are unable to get to the pantry or are quarantined necessitated by COVID-19.

The pantries, which are open four days a week for in-person food distribution to Chicago families and individuals, serve over 500 households comprised of nearly 800 individuals each month.

MSV clients often do not have access to fresh produce because of the difficulty of getting to grocery stores or the lack of a full-service grocery store in their area. MSV's goal is to partner with local urban farms such as Garfield Produce, Herban Produce, Growing Home, Windy City Produce, and others to purchase and distribute healthy fresh produce to our food pantry clients every week.

The investment by Riverside Natural Foods will make it possible for MSV to purchase seasonal fresh produce (e.g. in summer, corn, fruit, and peppers; in winter, cabbage, carrots and collard greens) and supports the purchase of a commercial refrigerator for food storage to minimize waste.

"This will allow us to expand our fresh produce offerings to include more nutritious and hard to afford items for clients of all of our pantries and homebound seniors, while also allowing us to continue supporting local growers on the West side like Garfield Produce and others," said Paul Mastushima, MSV Community Outreach Services Manager.

"Garfield Produce has a deep commitment to serving our low-income and food desert community of East Garfield Park. The Riverside grant fosters vital community partnering, supporting a supply chain for good food. From second-chance local employment for our hydroponic farming team to multiplying resources for the excellent and dedicated Marillac St. Vincent community food pantries to supplying fresh and nutritious local produce for the health of community families in need. This is a win-win-win for our community, from farm to food pantry to family," said Judy Thomas, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, Garfield Produce Company.

Marillac St. Vincent's vision is to end the cycle of poverty. The organization offers comprehensive, multi-generational human services to upwards of 20,000 Chicagoans in underserved communities. 96% of families they serve qualify for childcare assistance, 100 percent qualify for free school lunch and many live paycheck to paycheck.

About Marillac St. Vincent Family Services

Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is a comprehensive, multi-generational human service organization based in Chicago, serving tens of thousands of individuals through early childhood education, youth enrichment, and community outreach services.

