Marilou Audrey Burnel Submits Song for Juno Awards 2025

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music producer and artist Marilou Audrey Burnel has submitted her latest track "Du är Melodi" for consideration at the Juno Awards 2025. While submission does not guarantee selection, it marks a significant milestone in her career as both a producer and an artist. The Junos are a cornerstone of Canadian culture, and being part of this process reflects her dedication to contributing to the country's vibrant music scene.

Music producer Marilou Audrey Burnel. Photo by Nadia Zheng

"Submitting this song is a huge step forward for me," says Marilou. "The track feels hopeful and full of possibilities, and the incredible feedback I've received inspired me to take this leap."

The song is a blend of electro house and tropical influences, characterized by its uplifting melodies and dynamic energy. Marilou shares that listeners have gone out of their way to praise the track, with some even noting it's on repeat in their daily playlists. "It's rare to have people reach out just to tell you how much they enjoy your music," she adds. "That's why I felt this song deserved to be submitted to the Junos."

For more information, visit www.marilouburnel.com.

Contact: Marilou Audrey Burnel

Music Producer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 438-815-8774

SOURCE Marilou Audrey Burnel