Marilou Audrey Burnel Submits Song for Juno Awards 2025
News provided byMarilou Audrey Burnel
Dec 30, 2024, 08:32 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music producer and artist Marilou Audrey Burnel has submitted her latest track "Du är Melodi" for consideration at the Juno Awards 2025. While submission does not guarantee selection, it marks a significant milestone in her career as both a producer and an artist. The Junos are a cornerstone of Canadian culture, and being part of this process reflects her dedication to contributing to the country's vibrant music scene.
"Submitting this song is a huge step forward for me," says Marilou. "The track feels hopeful and full of possibilities, and the incredible feedback I've received inspired me to take this leap."
The song is a blend of electro house and tropical influences, characterized by its uplifting melodies and dynamic energy. Marilou shares that listeners have gone out of their way to praise the track, with some even noting it's on repeat in their daily playlists. "It's rare to have people reach out just to tell you how much they enjoy your music," she adds. "That's why I felt this song deserved to be submitted to the Junos."
For more information, visit www.marilouburnel.com.
Contact: Marilou Audrey Burnel
Music Producer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 438-815-8774
SOURCE Marilou Audrey Burnel
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article