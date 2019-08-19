HANOVER, Pa., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilou V. Erb, M.S., J.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Professional in the field of Higher Education. Marilou is a Professor at York College of Pennsylvania and a Consultant in Forensic/Investigative Psychologist with AKE Consultants, Incorporated.

Home to over fifty undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs, York College of Pennsylvania is a student-centered institution where real-world experience, high student to faculty ratio and personal growth are emphasized to set students up for success from day one.

After law school graduation, Marilou embarked on a successful twenty six year career as a prosecutor and judicial law clerk in criminal justice/law. It was also during this time that Marilou began her teaching career. Having been at YCP since 2000, she complements her strong background and knowledge in law, criminal justice, psychology and forensic psychology in teaching and mentoring students.

To keep abreast of the latest in the industry, Marilou is an esteemed member of the American Society of Trial Consultants, American Psychological Association, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, American Society of Criminology, Society for Police and Criminal Justice, American Psychological Law Society and the International Academy of Investigative Psychologists.

Possessing a Master's degree in Forensic Psychology, a Master's degree in Criminal Justice, two Bachelor's degrees and a Juris Doctor, Marilou is well-versed in her areas of work. To further her education, she is currently working towards a Doctorate in Forensic Psychology/Criminal Justice. Her dissertation topic is focused on theory validation of geographic profiling serial sexual murderers.

When she is not working, Marilou enjoys music, yoga, reading, golf, meditation, traveling, walking and sports of all varieties.

