Marilyn Monroe - First Podcast That Gets It Right

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 57 years after her tragic death, Marilyn Monroe is more popular than ever (14+ million Facebook fans and counting) and the truth behind her passing remains a fascinating mystery. Season 1 of the dramatic podcast produced by LifeBites Global Marilyn: Behind the Icon wraps up by giving listeners a sneak-peek into the "Last Day" of Marilyn's life. It stars actress Erin Gavin, who has played the role of Marilyn Monroe on stage multiple times. The podcast is based on Gary Vitacco-Robles bestselling and critically acclaimed book, ICON: The Life, Times and Films of Marilyn Monroe and brings to light the mental and emotional issues plaguing the star for most of her life. This sneak-peek episode drops January 11 and will give listeners the ability to understand Marilyn's life and death more clearly than they ever have before.

Marilyn: Behind the Icon Actress, Erin Gavin as Marilyn Monroe

The season one episode ends with "Marilyn's Last Day." And we will also cover plans for the dramatic podcast's second season, which will pick up in the years of Marilyn's adolescence, a period of her life never explored in depth before by any film or TV production.

"Fans around the world have an unending fascination with Marilyn Monroe. But underneath the glamour, there was a real person who struggled tremendously with mental health and addiction issues, which are truly an American epidemic. Marilyn: Behind the Icon reveals a dramatic narrative that will help Marilyn become more real and even more relatable to millions of fans and for people who are suffering from some of the same issues as the ICON."

Reviews of the podcast are already making this a hit, with people saying, "Absolutely brilliant" –

"I love this podcast!" --"Erin hits the mark with the real essence of Marilyn Monroe."

WHO: A multi season podcast series on the remarkable life of Marilyn Monroe

WHAT: Podcast with sales and distribution by Crossover Media Group

WHEN: Sneak Peek at Season 2 (January 11th, 2021)

WHERE: iTunes, Google Pay, Stitcher, Pandora, Spotify as well as website www.behindtheicon.com

Marilyn: Behind the Icon, the first season of a multi-season podcast produced by LifeBites Global. The producers of the podcast are Nina Boski (also host of the Goodnight Marilyn radio show), Randall Libero, also co-writer and supervising editor of the Behind the Icon podcast, and Gary Vitacco-Robles, Marilyn biographer and licensed mental health counselor. All are available for interviews starting January 2021. www.behindtheicon.com.

Media Contact: Diane Markovski

US: 310-567-5433 AU: 0433-154 716

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LifeBites Global