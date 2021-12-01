Marilyn Suey, Founder of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Named 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager San Francisco/Bay Area-Based Wealth Management Firm

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Professional and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, are pleased to announce Marilyn Suey has been chosen as a Five Star Wealth Manager for 2021. This is their highest award for Wealth Managers and is based on ten criteria including credentials, education, regulatory and complaint history, number of client households served and other criteria. The list was published in the November issue of the Diablo Magazine.

"The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors team and I are honored to be named among such a prominent list of well-respected wealth managers," said Marilyn Suey. "It is our purpose and passion to support our clients to design their ideal lifestyles on their journey to reach financial independence. Our clients have come to expect long-term relationships based on excellence in service and the highest levels of trust, as they make informed decisions about their money, so that it's working harder for them."

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published award program in the financial services industry. The award is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, which incorporates input from peers and firm leaders along with client retention rates, industry experience and a thorough regulatory history review.

"We congratulate Marilyn Suey and her team at The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors for being named a Five Star Wealth Manager for 2021," said Daxs Stadjuhar, Managing Partner and CCO, for The Financial Services Network. "We look forward to our continued success working together in support of our clients and our growing community."

About the research process:

Now entering its 16th year, Five Star Professional conducts in-depth, market-specific research in more than 45 markets across the United States and Canada to identify premium service professionals.

Wealth manager award candidates are identified through firm nominations, peer nominations and industry qualifications, and then evaluated on 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria including client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and a favorable regulatory and compliant history.

Self-nominations are not accepted, and wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. The award is not indicative of the wealth manager's future investment performance. For detailed information on the Five Star Wealth Manager research methodology visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.

About The Financial Services Network

When you look at your financial advisor and their local office, what you don't see are the myriads of people and organizations that they have partnered with in order to provide you with the personalized financial advice that you are seeking.

One of those key relationships is The Financial Services Network (The Network. The Network's diverse team includes a highly experienced group of business, investment and compliance professionals serving the needs of a select group of financial advisors who share a common bond of excellence and desire to elevate their practices. The Network's mission is to bring experience, focus, and passion into partnerships so that advisors can focus on helping clients navigate their path to achieving financial security. The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors has been a partner office of The Financial Services Network since 2016.

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow and for life. We follow a disciplined planning process that enables our clients to build their customized Prosperity Blueprint that guides them as they travel on their path toward financial independence. Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with us, using our Prosperity Blueprint process, we help guide our clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply. For more information visit, www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com or email Marilyn Suey at [email protected] or call 925-219-0080.

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

The LPL Financial Registered Representative associated with this website may discuss and/or transact securities business only with residents of the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Virginia. For information on how we can become registered in your state, please contact our office at 925-219-0080.

Award based on 10 objective criteria associated with providing quality services to clients such as credentials, experience, and assets under management among other factors. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Five Star Wealth Managers.

