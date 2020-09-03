MariMed Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 10th

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the "Company" or MariMed), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, today announced that Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Fireman and Chief Financial Officer Jon Levine will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th.

DATE: Thursday, September 10th

TIME: 12:30 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3fLBL3m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

MariMed Inc. announced on August 26, 2020 that Betty's Eddies™, one of its proprietary, in-house award-winning cannabis brands has seen its monthly unit sales increase 20X in Massachusetts alone since April 2020 . Based upon the success of the brand in Illinois , Rhode Island , Maryland and Nevada , MariMed is anticipating Betty's Eddies™ to be the top-selling edible product in Massachusetts .

MariMed reported core cannabis revenues of for the three-month period ended , a 163% increase compared with in 2019. The Company announced that at their August 6 th session the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission gave final approval to issue MariMed three adult-use licenses for cultivation, production and retail, subject to final inspections.

session the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission gave final approval to issue MariMed three adult-use licenses for cultivation, production and retail, subject to final inspections. MariMed announced on July 30, 2020 that it will roll out an expanded line of products derived from its Nature's Heritage premium flower brand during the second half of 2020. The products will have an updated new design, reinforcing attributes of the strains and the brand.

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™", "Nature's Heritage™", "Bourne Baking Co.", and "Kalm Fusion". These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

