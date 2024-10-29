Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Criminal Defense Law Firm Launches New Website: www.matthewtmarin.com

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm is proud to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website, www.matthewtmarin.com , dedicated to providing our clients with top-tier criminal defense services. The new website highlights their commitment to providing clients with experienced legal representation, transparent communication, and resources to help navigate the complexities of the criminal justice system.

The website showcases the extensive experience and success of Attorneys Matthew Marin , Kensley Barrett , and Stefanie Murphy in defending clients across a wide range of criminal cases, including DUI, drug offenses,domestic violence, assault, and more. Built to serve clients in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, the website offers a user-friendly design, making it easier than ever for visitors to find critical information, schedule consultations, and explore the firm's legal expertise.

Attorney Matthew Marin, founding partner, commented, "We wanted a website that reflects the dedication and personalized service our clients can expect. The launch of www.matthewtmarin.com is another step in ensuring that individuals in need of legal defense can easily access the resources and assistance they deserve."

Key Features of the New Website:

Comprehensive Legal Resource : Insightful articles, case results, and FAQs to help clients understand their legal situation and options.

: Insightful articles, case results, and FAQs to help clients understand their legal situation and options. Client-Centered Design : Intuitive navigation to ensure ease of access to all information, whether on desktop or mobile.

: Intuitive navigation to ensure ease of access to all information, whether on desktop or mobile. Free Consultation Booking: Simplified process for clients to connect directly with the firm's legal team.

The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm's new website reflects the firm's long standing reputation for excellence in criminal defense, combining digital innovation with decades of legal expertise to better serve their clients.

About Marin, Barrett, & Murphy

With over 60 years of combined experience, the Attorneys at the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm have successfully defended thousands of clients, earning a reputation for dedication, legal excellence, and compassion. The firm's attorneys have been consistently recognized by SuperLawyers, and have received numerous accolades for their unwavering commitment to justice.

