Marin, Barrett, and Murphy: Helping Rhode Islanders Harmed by PFAS Chemicals Found in Local Drinking Water

CRANSTON, R.I., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin, Barrett, and Murphy, a leading Rhode Island law firm, is now accepting clients harmed by PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination in the state's water supply. The Firm is pursuing claims against 3M and Dupont, among others, and working to hold them accountable for exposing Rhode Islanders to these harmful "forever chemicals." Individuals suffering from severe health conditions, such as kidney cancer, testicular cancer, and ulcerative colitis, which have been scientifically linked to PFAS exposure in drinking water are encouraged to seek experienced legal representation to secure justice and compensation for their injuries.

PFAS Contamination in Rhode Island : A Critical Health Issue

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that have contaminated water supplies across Rhode Island. These substances are known to persist in the environment and the human body, causing serious health problems. Recently, the University of Rhode Island implemented a groundbreaking filtration system that completely eliminates PFAS. However, the URI system is the only system in the State to do so. While other towns have installed filtration systems, traces of PFAS persist, leaving residents vulnerable to life-altering diseases and harm.

This underscores the urgency for comprehensive solutions to protect public health and for residents to pursue legal recourse to hold responsible parties accountable.

Why Should You Join the PFAS Lawsuit?

A PFAS lawsuit can provide critical financial relief for those impacted. Claims typically cover:

Medical Expenses : Costs for ongoing treatment, medications, and doctor visits.

: Costs for ongoing treatment, medications, and doctor visits. Lost Wages : Compensation for income lost due to illness.

: Compensation for income lost due to illness. Pain and Suffering : Damages for emotional and physical distress caused by chronic conditions.

: Damages for emotional and physical distress caused by chronic conditions. Property Devaluation : Compensation for reduced property values due to water contamination.

: Compensation for reduced property values due to water contamination. Punitive Damages: Penalties for corporations that knowingly allowed contamination.

Increased Awareness of PFAS Risks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance recommending blood testing for individuals exposed to PFAS. With contamination sources like firefighting foam and industrial waste suspected, public awareness is growing. URI's success in eliminating PFAS contamination demonstrates that reducing exposure is both possible and essential for public health.

Why Choose the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm?

With a proven track record in mass tort injury cases and deep roots in Rhode Island, the firm offers:

Experienced Legal Representation : Experience in holding major corporations accountable.

: Experience in holding major corporations accountable. Free Consultation : Guidance on evaluating claims and understanding legal options.

: Guidance on evaluating claims and understanding legal options. Community Advocacy: A commitment to the welfare of Rhode Islanders.

Is Your Water Safe?

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has mandated testing for PFAS in 2024. Residents should review their local water reports and seek legal advice if PFAS contamination is detected.

If you or a loved one have been affected by PFAS contamination, contact Marin, Barrett, and Murphy for a free consultation to explore your legal options. Together, we can demand justice and build a safer future for Rhode Island communities.

Contact Information

Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm

Contact: Matthew Marin

Phone: (401) 298-9116

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marinbarrettlaw.com/pfas-water-contamination-in-rhode-island

SOURCE Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm