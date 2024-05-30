Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm's Kensley Barrett Now Representing Individuals Charged with Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Fraud Nationwide

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Kensley Barrett with Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm is now providing criminal defense representation to those who are under investigation for or have been charged with Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) fraud . As announced by the IRS in March of this year, at that time 386 individuals had been charged with ERTC fraud with claims worth almost $3 billion. With the increasing scrutiny and enforcement actions surrounding the ERTC program, businesses and individuals accused of ERTC fraud require experienced federal criminal defense representation to navigate these complex cases.

The ERTC, introduced as part of the CARES Act, was designed to provide financial relief to businesses retaining employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with substantial financial incentives, the program has also seen a rise in fraudulent claims, prompting thousands of federal investigations and hundreds of federal felony prosecutions nationwide. The seasoned defense attorneys at the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm are prepared to defend clients against allegations of falsifying eligibility, inflating wages, and other forms of ERTC fraud.

Our defense team is committed to analyzing and disputing the IRS and DOJ's legal interpretations of ERTC eligibility. Post this

"We acknowledge the significant impact that fraud allegations can have on businesses and individuals," stated Kensley Barrett , Partner at Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm. "Our defense team is committed to carefully analyzing and disputing the IRS and DOJ's legal interpretations of ERTC eligibility. Moreover, we are dedicated to thoroughly scrutinizing the United States Attorneys evidence for misinterpretations to safeguard our clients' rights and interests."

Clients facing ERTC fraud charges can expect comprehensive federal criminal defense services, including:

Confidential consultations to discuss the specifics of their case and allegations;

Detailed examination of evidence and identification of legal, factual, or constitutional defenses;

Strategic defense planning tailored to the unique circumstances of each case;

Robust and comprehensive legal representation both during pre-indictment negotiations and, if necessary, later in Federal District Court proceedings.

For more information or to schedule a no-obligation nationwide federal ERTC fraud defense strategy session, contact Attorney Kensley Barrett with the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm at 401-228-8271 or visit https://www.krbarrettlaw.com .

About Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm:

Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm is a leading legal practice based in Rhode Island , Connecticut , and Massachusetts focusing on federal criminal defense cases, including healthcare fraud, tax fraud, and other complex federal white-collar crimes. The Firm is dedicated to providing exceptional legal services, ensuring that clients receive the best possible defense in challenging legal matters.

Contact:

Danielle Marin

Chief Operating Officer

Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm

401-228-8271

SOURCE Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm