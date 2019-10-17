Marin County Alcohol and Drugs Town Hall Scheduled Friday, October 18, 2019 at Alcohol Justice

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A bilingual Town Hall concerning alcohol and drug use in Marin County will take place at the offices of Alcohol Justice in the Canal Neighborhood of San Rafael. The event is hosted by Youth For Justice and is sponsored by Alcohol Justice and the San Rafael Alcohol and Drug Coalition (a federally-funded Drug Free Community coalition). The event is free to the community with the goal to empower people of all ages to share their ideas and experience, and encourage activism to help reduce substance misuse and harm.

What: Town Hall Meeting



When: Friday, October 18, 2019, 5:30 – 8 p.m.



Where: Alcohol Justice

24 Belvedere St.

San Rafael, CA 94901



Who: • Sayra Soriano and Jazzy Garrity, Bay Area Community Resources (BACR) • Susan Kim, Marin County Health and Human Services • Representative, Alcohol Anonymous, Information Committee • Marie Isabel Resendiz, Youth For Justice parent • Maria Jose Rosa, Youth For Justice • Citlali Castillo, Youth For Justice



Why: Marin County community members of all ages are suffering from the misuse of alcohol, opioids and the vaping of various substances. Through presentations, panel discussion, and audience participation, new information and strategies to reduce harm will be shared.

For Additional Information:

Maite Duran: 415/257-2499

maited@alcoholjustice.org

www.facebook.com/alcopopfreezonecanal

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Related Links

http://www.AlcoholJustice.org

