Marin County Residents Demand an End to Our Jail to Deportation Pipeline

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICE Out of Marin y Justicia Para Todos, a coalition focused on changing the immoral policies of the Marin County Sheriff's Office and other Marin County law enforcement agencies, will be in attendance and press available at a special Board of Supervisors Truth Act Community Forum on July 9, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.

As they did last November, coalition members will present the same demands regarding Marin County's cooperation with Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE). "We are concerned with the level of cooperation our Sheriff still has with ICE, especially now when entering our deportation and detention system is an entrance into hell," stated Lisa Bennett, Co-Chair, ICE Out of Marin. "Handing over people to ICE is something we have always opposed, and any organization which continues to facilitate deportations given the current atrocities needs a morality check."

In addition, the coalition will use the opportunity for public discourse to redefine "public safety" from the lens of gender-based violence and the ways ICE cooperation actually makes women more vulnerable.

What: Board of Supervisors Special Hearing

Who:

Marin County Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Robert Doyle , Marin County Sheriff

, Sheriff Laura Eberly , ICE Out of Marin y Justicia Para Todos

, ICE Out of y Nishtha Jolly , YWCA Silicon Valley

, YWCA Silicon Valley Other Community Organizations and residents affected by or concerned with Sheriff Doyle's collaboration with ICE

Where:

Marin County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 3501 Civic Center Dr., Suite 329 San Rafael, CA 94903

When:

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 , 5:30 P.M.

Why:

Under the California TRUTH Act (AB 2792), effective January 1, 2018 , City Councils and Boards of Supervisors in California are required to hold at least one community forum per year if the Police or Sheriff's department allowed ICE to access at least one individual in their custody in the previous year. The community forums are intended to provide the public with information as to how local law enforcement agencies entangle themselves with federal immigration authorities.

Sheriff continued collaboration with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is a serious community concern, impacting the safety and well being of residents. More than 25 Marin organizations support the TRUTH Act Forum to insure the Board of Supervisors holds public hearings and takes action against Sheriff Doyle for practices which do not contribute to enhanced public safety, do not reflect the values of this county, and are out of step with best practices of other Bay Area county law enforcement agencies.

ICE OUT OF MARIN - A Grassroots Coalition

Lisa Bennett and Miguel Gavaldon, Co-Chairs

Email lisabpolitics@gmail.com

Phone Lisa: (415) 272-4927

Additional Organizations Supporting the Forum:

10,000 Degrees Marin Peace & Justice Coalition ACLU Marin County chapter MV-CAN Alcohol Justice ¡Presente! Affinity Group Building Bridges San Rafael Sanctuary Marin Fair Housing Advocates Northern CA St. Johns, Ross Fairfax People Power SURJ Marin ILRC – Immigrant Legal Resource Center United Marin Rising Indivisible Marin West Marin Standing Together Immigration Committee Indivisible Sausalito Youth For Justice The Marin Asian Advocacy Project [Le2] Youth Leadership Institute Main Street Moms, Point Reyes YWCA San Francisco & Marin Marin County People Power Zen Center/Green Gulch Marin Interfaith Council



CONTACT:

Lisa Bennett

ICE Out of Marin y Justicia Para Todos

415 272-4927 -- lisabpolitics@gmail.com

