Marin Cyclists Present the 60th Diamond Jubilee Marin Century This August

NOVATO, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to Ride one of the Top 25 Rides in the World? Then cyclists absolutely must ride the Diamond Jubilee Marin Century, this August 5th, 2023. Marin Cyclists have been staging the Marin Century for 60 years, making it one of the longest, continuously running cycling events of its kind in the USA. In fact, 96% of Marin Century riders voted "yes" when asked if they would recommend this ride to a friend. Proceeds from the event go back to the local cycling community and other non-profit event supporting organizations.

Riders enjoy amazing view of beautiful West Marin Ride the beautiful rolling hills of Mt. Tamalpais and the coasts of Tomales Bay

Cyclists will ride the west coast's most scenic and often challenging courses, the Marin Century. The setting of the Marin Century is like no other. The ride will start at beautiful Stafford Lake State Park, in Novato, California. From there, riders can choose to navigate the summit of beautiful Mt. Tamalpais, at 2,500 feet of elevation, or ride through rolling foothills of the nearby mountains, or finally, cyclists can choose to easily breeze along the nearby coastal waters of picturesque Tomales Bay, famous for the wild elk herds that roam the nearby bluffs.

Because of the unparalleled setting for this ride, in 2019, the Marin Century was named one of the Top 25 Best Bike Rides in the World, by Outside Magazine.

The ride dates back to 1963 when a group of ambitious Marin County cyclists attempted the novel idea of organizing a 100-mile bike ride up and over the very steep climbs of Mt. Tamalpais, and then through the rolling foothills along the coastal water of Tomales Bay. In its 60-year history, over 50,000 bike riders have enjoyed the scenery, camaraderie and delicious post-ride treats. Then a cyclist can relax and reflect on their monumental achievements, stretch out and settle into the lush green grass meadows surrounding Stafford Lake, and rock out to entertaining live music, hot lunch, a free beer and tasty gelato.

Three distances for all Abilities

The Compact Classic is a 62-mile course that goes through West Marin in a counter-clockwise direction, with an early test of cyclists' legs on Wilson Hill at mile seven. Afterwards, riders will enjoy the ride through the farmlands of Chileno Valley, before crossing into Sonoma Country for a few miles, heading south and then west, to enjoy the mostly quiet farm roads in West Marin. Then comes the biggest and tallest challenge, the Marshall Wall…at nearly 800 feet in three miles. Riders will crest the Wall at mile 47 and reach the last rest stop. Total climbing for this route will be approximately 4,300 feet.

The Classic Century, at 100 miles, follows the Classic Century route until mile 34, where cyclists will veer away from the Compact Classic course and enjoy a few extra peaceful miles of serene West Marin. Cyclists will head south along the picturesque Shoreline Highway before turning a sharp left and climbing the infamous Marshall Wall, where riders will be climbing nearly 800 feet during this 3-mile climb. Later, cyclists will pass through the breathtakingly beautiful old-growth redwoods, in Samuel P. Taylor State Park. The last tough climb is at mile 92, so be sure to save some energy. Total climbing for this route is over 7,150 feet.

Mt. Tamalpais Century includes challenging climbs, beaches, and small coastal towns. Cyclists will experience climbs on isolated roads and breathtaking views from atop Mt. Tamalpais that will certainly draw attention from the task at hand but do remember to keep all eyes focused on the road ahead. The Mt. Tamalpais Century is for experienced cyclists accustomed to long extended climbs and very fast, technical descents. The Mt. Tamalpais Century is, of course, 100 miles, but exceeds 9,000 feet of climbing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marincyclists.com

