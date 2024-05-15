Marin Cyclists Presents One of the Top 25 Rides in the World

NOVATO, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to Ride one of the Top 25 Rides in the World? Then you've got to ride the Marin Century, in northern California, this August 3rd, 2024.

Take on the west coast's most scenic and challenging rides, the Marin Century. The setting of the Marin Century is like no other. The ride starts in the beautiful Stafford Lake State Park in Novato, California. Riders navigate to the summits or through the foothills of Mount Tamalpais and the nearby coast of beautiful Tomales Bay.

Marin Cyclists have been staging the Marin Century for over 60 years, making it one of the longest continuously running events of its kind in the USA. In 2019, the Marin Century was named one of the Top 25 Best Bike Rides in the World, by Outside Magazine.

The ride dates back to 1963 when a group of ambitious Marin County cyclists attempted the novel idea of organizing a 100-mile bike ride through the hills of West Marin County. In its 60-year history, over 50,000 bike riders have enjoyed the scenery, camaraderie, and delicious post-ride treats.

Three distances for all Abilities

The Compact Classic is a 62-mile course that goes through West Marin in a clockwise direction, with an early test of your legs on Marshall Wall, at mile seventeen. Afterwards, you'll ride through Chileno Valley, before crossing into Sonoma Country for a few miles, then head south and west to enjoy the mostly quiet West Marin roads. Then it's Wilson Hill …it's nearly 500 feet in three miles. You'll crest the Hill at mile 47 and reach your last rest stop. Your total climbing for this route will be about 4,300 feet.

The Classic Century, at 100 miles follows the Classic Century until mile 34, where you will veer away from the Compact Classic riders and enjoy a few extra miles of serene West Marin, before turning sharp right and climbing the Wilson Hill, where you'll be climbing nearly 500 feet during this 3-mile climb. Later, you'll pass through the breathtakingly beautiful old-growth redwoods in Samuel P. Taylor State Park. You'll have your last tough climb at mile 92, so be sure to save up some energy. Total climbing for this route is over 7,150 feet.

Mt. Tam Century includes challenging climbs, beaches, and small coastal towns. You'll have extended climbs on isolated roads and views from atop Mt. Tam that will certainly draw your attention from the task at hand. The Mt. Tam Century is for experienced cyclists accustomed to extended climbs and fast, technical descents. The Mt. Tam Century is of course 100 miles, but it exceeds 9,000 feet of climbing.

When riders finally reach the finish, they will be greeted by mouth watering cold and hot, freshly prepared treats, ice cold drinks, creamy gelato, and of course, a chilled well earned craft beer. At the same time, local and regional bands will provide a melodic backdrop to layback on the grass and rock out to the upbeat sounds while the afternoon breezes make all the effort worthwhile.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marincyclists.com or click the button below to register now.

Contact:

Jeffrey Sanchez

Marin Cyclists Board of Directors, Events

[email protected]

415-823-5047

