Marin Fertility Center Leads the Way in IVF Safety Measures with Novel Disinfection Approach

News provided by

Marin Fertility Center

30 Jun, 2023, 10:24 ET

Addressing the Need for Enhanced IVF Facility Disinfection

GREENBRAE, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Fertility Center, a leading provider of advanced reproductive medicine, is proud to announce its pioneering research in the area of disinfecting the egg retrieval procedure room to combat airborne pathogens. The center has conducted groundbreaking studies on the use of aerosolized hypochlorous acid (HOCL) as a safe and effective disinfectant in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) environment.

Safe Disinfection in the Egg Retrieval Procedure Room Demonstrated

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring a sterile and safe environment in assisted reproductive technology (ART) facilities has become of paramount importance. Marin Fertility Center recognized the need for a disinfecting agent that could effectively reduce the transmission of airborne pathogens in the clinic and laboratory, while maintaining the integrity of gametes and embryos. Through extensive research, the center investigated the safety and efficacy of aerosolized HOCL, a naturally occurring substance known for its favorable disinfecting properties.

Marin Fertility Center's Commitment to Safety and Innovation

Marin Fertility Center, represented by Medical and Laboratory Director Dr. Peter Uzelac, presented their initial research findings at the 71st annual meeting of the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society PCRS in Indian Wells, CA in March 2023. The center is currently preparing to present additional findings at the ASRM 2023 Scientific Congress & Expo in October 2023. "Our findings have indicated that aerosolized HOCL appears to be a safe option for disinfecting the egg retrieval procedure room," stated Dr. Uzelac, a renowned expert in reproductive endocrinology and a key contributor to the study. "Even after we have turned the page on the pandemic, surges of airborne pathogens such as the seasonal flu will continue to exist. These studies highlight Marin Fertility Center's commitment to advancing patient safety and revolutionizing the standards of care in the field of reproductive medicine."

Pioneering a New Approach to IVF Facility Disinfection

Marin Fertility Center's research signifies a significant contribution to the underexplored area of disinfecting the IVF procedure room and laboratory environment. By pioneering the use of aerosolized HOCL, the center is at the forefront of developing novel approaches to ensure the safety and well-being of patients and healthcare providers.

About Marin Fertility Center

Marin Fertility Center is a renowned fertility program dedicated to providing personalized and compassionate care to patients seeking to build their families. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and individualized care, the center is committed to pushing the boundaries of reproductive medicine while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety.

Press Contact:
Greg Pedersen: [email protected]

Instagram: @marinfertilitycenter 
Facebook: Marin Fertility Center 

SOURCE Marin Fertility Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.