Marin Fertility Center Proudly Offers DuoIVF™: An Innovative Fertility Treatment for Lesbian Couples Building A Family

GREENBRAE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Fertility Center announced today the official launch of DuoIVF™, the boutique center's latest offering of highly advanced reproductive services. DuoIVF™ leverages INVOcell, an innovative, patented Intravaginal Culture (IVC) System (the only available IVC system cleared by the Food and Drug Administration).

Marin Fertility's Innovative Reciprocal IVF Method Allows Lesbian Couples To Experience Shared Motherhood

"For over a decade, one of MFC's key missions has been the early adoption of new technology to better personalize the fertility journey," says Peter Uzelac, MD, HCLD, founder and medical director of Marin Fertility Center. "We match the treatment with the patient, not the other way around. DuoIVF builds upon this mission by offering lesbian couples a unique, augmented experience as they truly share in the treatment process. For the first time ever, two women can concomitantly participate in the earliest stages of gestation."

Reciprocal IVF Treatment Allows Two Lesbian Mothers To Carry The Same Pregnancy And Experience Shared Motherhood

In addition to DuoIVF™ representing a breakthrough in fertility treatment for lesbian couples, it also provides several social, emotional and psychological benefits to both partners. It allows both women to experience motherhood, and allows both women to feel 'equally related' and build a bond with the child, something that, while a common experience of heterosexual couples, hasn't previously been possible for lesbian couples.

"We are extremely appreciative of the entire MFC team for the experience we had throughout our path to motherhood!" offered Emily and Mackenzie Brady, MFC reciprocal IVF patients, in a recent joint-testimonial. "Dr. Uzelac's comprehensive knowledge enabled a flexible treatment plan curated towards our evolving needs up to the day of transfer. As members of the LGBTQ+ community, we are grateful for the unique opportunity that allowed us both to actively participate in starting our family."

Understanding How Partner Assisted Reproduction Works For Same Sex Female Couples

The DuoIVF™ process involves one female partner going through the IVF process to produce eggs, which are then fertilized with a donor's sperm, before the embryo is implanted into the womb of the other female partner who carries the child. Once the baby is born, one woman becomes the biological parent of the child while the other is the gestational parent. Both proud parents can be officially recognized as the mother on the child's birth certificate.

We're All In This Together

MFC is guided by the belief that every woman who wants to conceive, should have the opportunity. A member of SF Pride, MFC is committed to raising awareness within the Bay Area LGBTQ+ community (and beyond) about these leading edge fertility treatments specifically designed to improve all pathways to family building.

