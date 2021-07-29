Marin Organization Begins Emergency Battery Distribution In Downtown San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a dozen fires currently burning in California, fire season is here. One non-profit, Marin Center for Independent Living (Marin CIL), is stepping in to help residents ready themselves in case of emergency. Located in Downtown San Rafael, Marin CIL focuses on providing support services to individuals living with disabilities and older adults, two populations whose daily living challenges tend to overlap and may be particularly vulnerable when disaster strikes.

Last year saw the organization distribute over 100 of the portable batteries, a goal Execute Director, Eli Gelardin, says he's looking to double for 2021. "As fire season is now something that is recurring and sustained for all of us, we anticipate a greater need. Power outages can be doubly dangerous for those of us that rely on the support of medical devices." Gelardin continued, "As we have seen throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our community members must continue to be prioritized. It's all about building resiliency."

The batteries are available in two sizes and take about 24 hours to fully charge. With wheels and a retractable handle, the batteries are portable for most residents regardless of age or ability in an emergency. Each battery has 6 outlets, including USB, for running medical devices, and a power light that makes the units easy to find in the dark. The battery distribution is part of Marin CIL's Powered & Prepared, a larger program that also encompasses disaster preparedness planning. The program also includes support for residents to purchase preparedness supplies by distributing over 100 individual gift cards through a network of local partners.

Maurice Pollard, who facilitates the hand-off of the batteries, says that the batteries are extremely easy to use. "Usually, when someone comes in to pick up their battery, I can take them through how it works within 5 minutes. We've had people call back in and tell us how easy they are to use." Pollard recommends that interested Marin County residents apply to the program now, before fire season becomes heavy. "I would hate for anyone in Marin who needs a battery not get one this year. If you apply now, you can have [the battery] on hand and be ready."

For more information about the program and to see if you qualify, visit marincil.org/prepare .

SOURCE Marin Center for Independent Living