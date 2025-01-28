Marin Sanitary Service Appoints New Board Member, Promotes Another to Chairman

Dave Garbarino Appointed Chairman, Allen Garbarino Joins as New Member

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Sanitary Service (MSS), the North Bay's major recycler and waste solutions provider, today announced its new board chair and a new member of its board.

Dave Garbarino, vice president of MSS Operations, has been appointed chairman of the MSS board, and his brother, Allen Garbarino, has been appointed a board member. The brothers join Patty Garbarino, MSS president, and Roger Williams and Ronald Fornesi as board members.

Dave Garbarino, who has served on the MSS board from 2006, started working with his dad in the family-owned business when he was about five years old. "I grew up in the business," he said. "I had a route in high school on Saturdays working in San Rafael and worked the as well."

Dave served in the Navy in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968 and then returned to the family run business. His two sons work at MSS as well. Rich Garbarino Route Manager and David Garbarino Fleet Manager after rising through the ranks.

"I am deeply proud of the positive environmental impact our family has had in Marin, Napa, and Sonoma counties," he added. "I am so pleased that our sons continue to carry on the family heritage and the commitment to keeping MSS a family-owned and operated company for generations to come."

New board member Allen Garbarino, also grew up in the business helping his dad and brother Dave.

"I grew up in the business," he said. "When I was about 10 years old I would ride along with my Dad on his route in downtown San Rafael. I usually only made it a few hours before I fell asleep," he recalled. "I loved to go to work with my dad. He was a hard worker."

Allen's dad encouraged him to become a fireman because he said someday it might help him in the family business. Allen studied at College of Marin, later serving the Ross Fire Dept., San Rafael Fire Dept., and then was hired by the Contra Costa County Fire Department in 1979. Throughout his 27 years as a firefighter, he worked on and off at MSS.

Allen has worked as a driver at MSS for the past 20 years since retiring from active firefighting. He has two daughters and seven grandchildren. He is celebrating his 45th wedding anniversary with his wife Jan.

"I am honored and excited to be a member of the board of directors and keep an incredible family heritage going for future generations, serving our community," Allen added.

