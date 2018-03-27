Marin Software and Facebook Team Up for Live Webinar on Cross-Channel Attribution

Research by Econsultancy shows that 76% of all marketers currently use marketing attribution or will use it in the next 12 months.1 However, only 17% of advertisers surveyed said they are looking at the performance of all their digital channels together.2

Despite its importance, many advertisers still struggle to understand the differences between competing attribution models. This webinar aims to shed some light on the complex topic of cross-channel attribution. Featured experts—Emilio Tamez, Quantitative Researcher at Facebook, and William Hartley-Booth, Senior Product Manager at Marin Software—will discuss attribution strategies digital advertisers can use to unlock new revenue sources.

"Last-click attribution no longer suffices for mapping and measuring the full customer journey from awareness to conversion," said Wesley MacLaggan, SVP Marketing at Marin Software. "By exploring the most common attribution models and knowing how to give ad campaign credit where it's due, advertisers can calculate ROAS more accurately and allocate budget where it works best. We're excited to partner with Facebook once again to help advertisers run successful cross-channel campaigns."

