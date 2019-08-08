Marin Software Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Marin strengthened its balance sheet during the second quarter and continued to expand support for emerging channels such as Amazon, LinkedIn, and Apple Search Ads," said Chris Lien, Chief Executive Officer of Marin Software. "We are also helping navigate significant industry changes such as Intelligent Tracking Prevention, so that advertisers can focus on growing their business through search, social, and eCommerce advertising."

Second Quarter 2019 Business and Product Release Highlights:

Expanded Amazon Sponsored Brands support with a new campaign creation tool and added algorithmic bidding capability.



Built a Linking Wizard for seamless onboarding of new Amazon Sponsored Products campaigns.



Released an Intelligent Tracking Prevention impact analysis tool, which will estimate missing conversion data on the Safari browser.



Added support for LinkedIn reporting, which helps marketers looking to leverage LinkedIn's audience data to measure performance alongside other media channels, resulting in smarter cross-channel budget allocation.



Launched Cross-Channel Audience Hub, which gives users the ability to automatically sync CRM Audience Lists across Google and Facebook within the same workflow.



Released Keyword-by-Device reporting in MarinOne, which provides a detailed understanding of mobile ad effectiveness.



Added bidding support for Apple Search Ads, which allows Marin customers to leverage a full-funnel view with Marin's cross-channel reporting tool and allocate spend to the most efficient marketing channels.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Updates:

Net revenues totaled $12.5 million , a year-over-year decrease of 12% when compared to $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.



, a year-over-year decrease of 12% when compared to in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP loss from operations was ($4.5) million , resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (36%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of ($8.4) million and a GAAP operating margin of (59%) for the second quarter of 2018.



, resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (36%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of and a GAAP operating margin of (59%) for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($2.6) million , resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (21%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of ($6.3) million and a non-GAAP operating margin of (44%) for the second quarter of 2018.



, resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (21%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of and a non-GAAP operating margin of (44%) for the second quarter of 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $10.9 million as of June 30, 2019 , as compared to $11.5 million as of December 31, 2018 .

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Outlook:

Marin is providing guidance for its third quarter of 2019 as follows:

Forward-Looking Guidance In millions



Range of Estimate

From

To Three Months Ending September 30, 2019









Revenues, net $ 10.8

$ 11.3 Non-GAAP loss from operations

(3.5)



(3.0)

Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, capitalization of internally developed software and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings.

Additionally, the Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations, due to variability between revenues and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation. The GAAP loss from operations includes stock-based compensation expense, which is affected by hiring and retention needs, as well as the future price of Marin's stock. As a result, a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures cannot be made without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Marin Software will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and its outlook for the future. To access the call, please dial (877) 705-6003 in the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135321. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 15, 2019, a recorded replay will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.marinsoftware.com/ and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with the recording access code 13692475.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Marin uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marin uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance. Marin believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures that Marin uses may differ from measures that other companies may use.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP expenses, measures and net loss per share. Marin defines non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, non-cash expenses related to debt agreements, capitalization of internally developed software and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA. Marin defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, capitalization of internally developed software, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, provision for income taxes, other income, net and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that Marin believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Prior to 2019, Marin also included deferred costs associated with contracts and the related amortization as an adjustment to net loss for the purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures described above, but has updated its definition to no longer include those items. Non-GAAP financial measures for prior periods have been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business, expectations about our ability to return to growth, impact of investments in product and technology on future operating results, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities and future financial results, including its outlook for the third quarter of 2019. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to our ability to grow sales to new and existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to retain and attract qualified management and technical personnel; delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies and strategic business partners; level of usage and advertising spend managed on our platform; our ability to expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; acceptance and continued usage of our platform and services by customers and our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and the ability to acquire and integrate other businesses. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which we may file from time to time, and all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin's expectations as of August 8, 2019. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (On a GAAP basis)



June 30,

December 31, (Unaudited; in thousands, except par value) 2019

2018 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,886

$ 10,210 Restricted cash

971



1,293 Accounts receivable, net

9,983



12,906 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,773



4,642 Total current assets

24,613



29,051 Property and equipment, net

9,985



11,815 Right-of-use assets, operating leases

10,410



— Goodwill

1,936



1,943 Intangible assets, net

938



1,938 Other non-current assets

1,549



2,045 Total assets $ 49,431

$ 46,792 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 1,911

$ 2,699 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,719



10,632 Operating lease liabilities

5,423



— Total current liabilities

17,053



13,331 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

6,524



— Other long-term liabilities

2,299



4,090 Total liabilities

25,876



17,421 Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $0.001 par value

7



6 Additional paid-in capital

297,903



295,116 Accumulated deficit

(273,322)



(264,713) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,033)



(1,038) Total stockholders' equity

23,555



29,371 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,431

$ 46,792

Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (On a GAAP basis)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues, net $ 12,476

$ 14,251

$ 25,924

$ 29,653 Cost of revenues

5,929



6,963



11,740



14,535 Gross profit

6,547



7,288



14,184



15,118 Operating expenses





















Sales and marketing

4,087



6,154



8,721



13,535 Research and development

4,660



5,817



9,555



11,972 General and administrative

2,277



3,766



5,498



7,143 Total operating expenses

11,024



15,737



23,774



32,650 Loss from operations

(4,477)



(8,449)



(9,590)



(17,532) Other income, net

532



377



1,072



672 Loss before provision for income taxes

(3,945)



(8,072)



(8,518)



(16,860) Provision for income taxes

58



204



91



528 Net loss $ (4,003)

$ (8,276)

$ (8,609)

$ (17,388) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.65)

$ (1.44)

$ (1.42)

$ (3.02) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

6,201



5,767



6,074



5,751

Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (On a GAAP basis)



Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2019

2018 Operating activities









Net loss $ (8,609)

$ (17,388) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities









Depreciation

981



1,557 Amortization of internally developed software

1,705



1,943 Amortization of intangible assets

1,000



1,341 Loss on disposals of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

14



— Amortization of deferred costs to obtain and fulfill contracts

881



1,145 Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses

(15)



(25) Stock-based compensation related to equity awards and restricted stock

1,447



2,058 Provision for bad debts

(177)



35 Net change in operating leases

(234)



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable

3,103



2,438 Prepaid expenses and other assets

485



(1,199) Accounts payable

(777)



(877) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(217)



(425) Net cash used in operating activities

(413)



(9,397) Investing activities









Purchases of property and equipment

(86)



(200) Capitalization of internally developed software

(870)



(1,295) Net cash used in investing activities

(956)



(1,495) Financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of common shares through at-the-market offering, net of offering costs

1,504



— Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities

(682)



(656) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement

(190)



(110) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan, net

80



165 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

712



(601) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

11



(124) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(646)



(11,617) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









Beginning of period

11,503



28,837 End of period $ 10,857

$ 17,220

Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses



Three Months Ended

Year

Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

September

30, 2018

December

31, 2018

December

31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands)



Sales and Marketing (GAAP) $ 7,381

$ 6,154

$ 5,296

$ 4,594

$ 23,425

$ 4,634

$ 4,087 Less Stock-based compensation

(240)



(271)



(181)



(265)



(957)



(180)



(205) Less Amortization of intangible assets

(213)



(184)



(130)



(131)



(658)



(64)



— Less Restructuring related expenses

(497)



(48)



(113)



(169)



(827)



(157)



(66) Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP) $ 6,431

$ 5,651

$ 4,872

$ 4,029

$ 20,983

$ 4,233

$ 3,816 Research and Development (GAAP) $ 6,155

$ 5,817

$ 5,471

$ 5,007

$ 22,450

$ 4,895

$ 4,660 Less Stock-based compensation

(339)



(314)



(339)



(406)



(1,398)



(281)



(269) Less Amortization of intangible assets

(237)



(234)



(234)



(233)



(938)



(234)



(234) Less Restructuring related expenses

(115)



—



—



—



(115)



—



— Plus Capitalization of internally developed software

693



602



398



436



2,129



482



388 Research and Development (Non-GAAP) $ 6,157

$ 5,871

$ 5,296

$ 4,804

$ 22,128

$ 4,862

$ 4,545 General and Administrative (GAAP) $ 3,377

$ 3,766

$ 2,921

$ 3,049

$ 13,113

$ 3,221

$ 2,277 Less Stock-based compensation

(245)



(273)



(195)



(164)



(877)



(99)



(146) Less Amortization of intangible assets

(3)



—



—



—



(3)



—



— Less Restructuring related expenses

(111)



(36)



(11)



—



(158)



—



— General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 3,018

$ 3,457

$ 2,715

$ 2,885

$ 12,075

$ 3,122

$ 2,131

Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended

Year

Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

September

30, 2018

December

31, 2018

December

31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands)



Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 7,830

$ 7,288

$ 6,694

$ 9,665

$ 31,477

$ 7,637

$ 6,547 Plus Stock-based compensation

204



172



160



203



739



125



142 Plus Amortization of internally developed software

957



986



928



903



3,774



750



955 Plus Amortization of intangible assets

237



233



234



234



938



234



234 Plus Restructuring related expenses

139



—



37



—



176



6



— Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 9,367

$ 8,679

$ 8,053

$ 11,005

$ 37,104

$ 8,752

$ 7,878 Operating Loss (GAAP) $ (9,083)

$ (8,449)

$ (21,734)

$ (2,985)

$ (42,251)

$ (5,113)

$ (4,477) Plus Impairment of goodwill

—



—



14,740



—



14,740



—



— Plus Stock-based compensation

1,028



1,030



875



1,038



3,971



685



762 Plus Amortization of internally developed software

957



986



928



903



3,774



750



955 Plus Amortization of intangible assets

690



651



598



598



2,537



532



468 Plus Restructuring related expenses

862



84



161



169



1,276



163



66 Less Capitalization of internally developed software

(693)



(602)



(398)



(436)



(2,129)



(482)



(388) Operating Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (6,239)

$ (6,300)

$ (4,830)

$ (713)

$ (18,082)

$ (3,465)

$ (2,614) Net Loss (GAAP) $ (9,112)

$ (8,276)

$ (21,494)

$ (2,362)

$ (41,244)

$ (4,606)

$ (4,003) Plus Impairment of goodwill

—



—



14,740



—



14,740



—



— Plus Stock-based compensation

1,028



1,030



875



1,038



3,971



685



762 Plus Amortization of internally developed software

957



986



928



903



3,774



750



955 Plus Amortization of intangible assets

690



651



598



598



2,537



532



468 Plus Restructuring related expenses

862



84



161



169



1,276



163



66 Less Capitalization of internally developed software

(693)



(602)



(398)



(436)



(2,129)



(482)



(388) Net Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (6,268)

$ (6,127)

$ (4,590)

$ (90)

$ (17,075)

$ (2,958)

$ (2,140)

Marin Software Incorporated Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended

Year

Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

September

30, 2018

December

31, 2018

December

31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)











Net Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (6,268)

$ (6,127)

$ (4,590)

$ (90)

$ (17,075)

$ (2,958)

$ (2,140) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

5,736



5,767



5,787



5,841



5,783



5,945



6,201 Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (1.09)

$ (1.06)

$ (0.79)

$ (0.02)

$ (2.95)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.35)











































Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Year

Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

September

30, 2018

December

31, 2018

December

31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands) Net Loss $ (9,112)

$ (8,276)

$ (21,494)

$ (2,362)

$ (41,244)

$ (4,606)

$ (4,003) Depreciation

798



759



628



473



2,658



499



482 Amortization of internally developed software

957



986



928



903



3,774



750



955 Amortization of intangible assets

690



651



598



598



2,537



532



468 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

324



204



96



(38)



586



33



58 Impairment of goodwill

—



—



14,740



—



14,740



—



— Stock-based compensation

1,028



1,030



875



1,038



3,971



685



762 Capitalization of internally developed software

(693)



(602)



(398)



(436)



(2,129)



(482)



(388) Restructuring related expenses

862



84



161



169



1,276



163



66 Other income, net

(295)



(377)



(336)



(585)



(1,593)



(540)



(532) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,441)

$ (5,541)

$ (4,202)

$ (240)

$ (15,424)

$ (2,966)

$ (2,132)











































