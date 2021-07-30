Marin Software Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"As additional marketplaces expand their advertising programs, the need for a platform to unify these efforts is only growing. The new eCommerce module in MarinOne and our integration for Instacart Ads is helping advertisers meet the customers at the point of purchase and deliver new customers and increase sales. Our stronger balance sheet will allow us to accelerate innovation and better serve the needs of this market," said Chris Lien, Marin Software Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter 2021 Business and Product Release Highlights:

Introduced an eCommerce module as a dedicated space for customers to manage eCommerce and marketplace programs.

Added support for Instacart Ads to help brands connect with customers at the point of purchase on the largest delivery services in the US as well as many additional national retailers.

Launched ten new automated Insights, including four Amazon Insights, three bidding Insights, and several dedicated to landing page errors, disapproved ads, and duplicate keywords.

Added keyword expansion and negative keywords grids to the eCommerce module, further streamlining our eCommerce workflows.

Enhanced support for Amazon Sponsored Brand Video ads, allowing support for attributes like Image, Price, Title, Rating, and more.

Marin Software was recognized as an Apple Search Ads Partner specializing in campaign management.

Integrated organic search data from Google Search Console, enabling advertisers to adjust their paid search bidding based on organic results.

Introduced bidding support for Google's Dynamic Search Ad targets.

Added the ability to chart totals on the Bid Strategies grid, allowing users to see a visual representation of their overall performance.

Added functionality that allows users to see Search, Social, and eCommerce reporting together and rollup data by publishers to compare overall performance relative to other publishers.

Introduced cross-client reporting in MarinOne, both Search and Social, allowing customers to create a report across multiple client accounts.

Updated the Dimensions grid to allow users to pivot up to three separate dimensions at once for powerful data aggregation and comparisons.

Introduced Fractional Conversion support, allowing conversions to be tracked to multiple keywords that contributed to the final conversion.

Introduced new social rules, allowing users to automate budget adjustments based on performance metrics using Daily and Lifetime spend ratios.

Introduced social bulk support for Facebook Ad Set bulk type.

Refined numerous aspects of the MarinOne user experience based on user feedback, including tooltips, chart updates, client selector updates, and more.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Updates:

Net revenues totaled $6.1 million , a year-over-year decrease of 16% when compared to $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

, a year-over-year decrease of 16% when compared to in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP loss from operations was ($3.0) million , resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (49%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of ($4.5) million and a GAAP operating margin of (62%) for the second quarter of 2020.

, resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (49%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of and a GAAP operating margin of (62%) for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($2.8) million , resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (46%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of ($3.6) million and a non-GAAP operating margin of (49%) for the second quarter of 2020.

, resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (46%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of and a non-GAAP operating margin of (49%) for the second quarter of 2020. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $14.4 million in the aggregate at June 30, 2021 .

in the aggregate at . Sold 4.3 million shares for net proceeds of $38.8 million in July 2021 under our 2021 "at-the-market" offering program. There are currently no additional amounts available to be sold under this program.

Financial Outlook:

Marin is providing guidance for its third quarter of 2021 as follows:

Forward-Looking Guidance In millions























Range of Estimate







From



To



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

















Revenues, net

$ 5.5



$ 6.0



Non-GAAP loss from operations



(3.3)





(2.8)





Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, capitalization of internally developed software, CARES Act employee retention credits and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings and divestitures.

Additionally, the Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations, due to variability between revenues and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation. The GAAP loss from operations includes stock-based compensation expense, which is affected by hiring and retention needs, as well as the future price of Marin's stock. As a result, a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures cannot be made without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Marin Software will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and its outlook for the future. To access the call, please dial (877) 705-6003 in the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145349. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2021, a recorded replay will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.marinsoftware.com/ and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with the recording access code 13720731.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Marin uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marin uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance. Marin believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures that Marin uses may differ from measures that other companies may use.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP expenses, measures and net loss per share. Marin defines non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, non-cash expenses related to debt agreements, capitalization of internally developed software, CARES Act employee retention credit and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings and divestitures. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA. Marin defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, capitalization of internally developed software, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, benefit from or provision for income taxes, CARES Act employee retention credit, other income, net and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings and divestitures. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that Marin believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business, impact of investments in product and technology on future operating results, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities, advertiser and customer behavior, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and future financial results, including its outlook for the third quarter of 2021. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to any lingering effects of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on demand for our products and services; the amount of digital advertising spend managed by our customers using our products; the extent of customer acceptance and adoption of our MarinOne platform; the productivity of our personnel and other aspects of our business; our ability to maintain or grow sales to new and existing customers; any adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies and strategic business partners, including any adverse changes in our revenue sharing agreement with Google; our ability to manage expenses; our ability to retain and attract qualified management, technical and sales and marketing personnel; any default under or required repayment of our indebtedness or any delays or reductions in forgiveness of such indebtedness, including our loan under the Paycheck Protection Program; delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features or delays in customer deployment of any such updates or features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; level of usage and advertising spend managed on our platform; our ability to maintain or expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; any shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; acceptance and continued usage of our platform and services by customers and our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; and adverse changes in general economic or market conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which we may file from time to time, and all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin's expectations as of July 30, 2021. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Marin Software Incorporated















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















(On a GAAP basis)





































June 30,



December 31,

(Unaudited; in thousands, except par value)

2021



2020

Assets:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,946



$ 14,280

Restricted cash



431





540

Accounts receivable, net



4,378





5,063

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,244





3,039

Total current assets



20,999





22,922

Property and equipment, net



4,441





5,477

Right-of-use assets, operating leases



4,145





7,737

Other non-current assets



690





873

Total assets

$ 30,275



$ 37,009

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 600



$ 928

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,346





6,552

Note payable, current



1,854





1,854

Operating lease liabilities



4,505





6,800

Total current liabilities



12,305





16,134

Note payable, net of current



1,466





1,466

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



265





1,814

Other long-term liabilities



1,562





1,780

Total liabilities



15,598





21,194

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value



11





10

Additional paid-in capital



311,675





308,065

Accumulated deficit



(295,876)





(291,163)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,133)





(1,097)

Total stockholders' equity



14,677





15,815

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 30,275



$ 37,009





















Marin Software Incorporated































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations































(On a GAAP basis)





































































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues, net

$ 6,094



$ 7,275



$ 12,402



$ 15,935

Cost of revenues



3,175





4,585





6,416





9,930

Gross profit



2,919





2,690





5,986





6,005

Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



1,268





1,880





2,514





4,192

Research and development



2,667





3,338





5,066





6,775

General and administrative



1,995





2,011





3,864





3,992

Total operating expenses



5,930





7,229





11,444





14,959

Loss from operations



(3,011)





(4,539)





(5,458)





(8,954)

Other income, net



221





537





548





1,006

Loss before benefit from income taxes



(2,790)





(4,002)





(4,910)





(7,948)

Benefit from income taxes



(289)





(521)





(197)





(496)

Net loss

$ (2,501)



$ (3,481)



$ (4,713)



$ (7,452)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.23)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.44)



$ (1.09)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



11,034





6,912





10,669





6,866





































Marin Software Incorporated















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(On a GAAP basis)





































Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited; in thousands)

2021



2020

Operating activities:















Net loss

$ (4,713)



$ (7,452)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities















Depreciation



463





1,295

Amortization of internally developed software



1,220





1,682

Amortization of intangible assets



—





95

Amortization of deferred costs to obtain and fulfill contracts



268





493

Interest expense



6





5

Loss on disposals of property and equipment and right-of-use assets



32





1

Unrealized foreign currency losses



32





11

Stock-based compensation related to equity awards



641





1,013

Provision for bad debts



(51)





(146)

Net change in operating leases



(252)





(220)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



724





3,113

Prepaid expenses and other assets



607





831

Accounts payable



(330)





(520)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(1,424)





(2,327)

Net cash used in operating activities



(2,777)





(2,126)

Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(6)





(2)

Capitalization of internally developed software



(632)





(958)

Net cash used in investing activities



(638)





(960)

Financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of common shares through at-the-market offering, net of offering costs



3,120





—

Proceeds from note payable



—





3,320

Payment of principal on finance lease liabilities



(15)





(376)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement



(120)





(200)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan, net



15





9

Net cash provided by financing activities



3,000





2,753

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(28)





(2)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(443)





(335)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Beginning of period



14,820





12,105

End of period

$ 14,377



$ 11,770





















Marin Software Incorporated





























































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses

































































































































Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Three Months Ended







March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2020





December 31, 2020





March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



(Unaudited; in thousands)

































Sales and Marketing (GAAP)

$ 2,312



$ 1,880



$ 1,491



$ 1,275





$ 6,958





$ 1,246



$ 1,268



Less Stock-based compensation



(110)





(149)





(24)





(70)







(353)







(66)





(70)



Less Restructuring related expenses



(50)





—





(214)





(40)







(304)







2





-



Plus CARES Act employee retention credit



—





—





—





—







—







42





42



Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,152



$ 1,731



$ 1,253



$ 1,165





$ 6,301





$ 1,224



$ 1,240



Research and Development (GAAP)

$ 3,437



$ 3,338



$ 3,106



$ 2,934





$ 12,815





$ 2,399



$ 2,667



Less Stock-based compensation



(167)





(217)





(123)





(100)







(607)







(98)





(133)



Less Amortization of intangible assets



(48)





—





—





—







(48)







—





—



Less Restructuring related expenses



—





—





(185)





(30)







(215)







(2)





—



Plus CARES Act employee retention credit



—





—





—





—







—







252





238



Plus Capitalization of internally developed software



540





418





484





427







1,869







434





238



Research and Development (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,762



$ 3,539



$ 3,282



$ 3,231





$ 13,814





$ 2,985



$ 3,010



General and Administrative (GAAP)

$ 1,981



$ 2,011



$ 2,131



$ 2,436





$ 8,559





$ 1,869



$ 1,995



Less Stock-based compensation



(75)





(72)





(67)





(69)







(283)







(63)





(130)



Less Restructuring related expenses



—





—





(123)





(5)







(128)







(2)





—



Plus CARES Act employee retention credit



—





—





—





—







—







70





66



General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,906



$ 1,939



$ 1,941



$ 2,362





$ 8,148





$ 1,874



$ 1,931





































































Marin Software Incorporated





























































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

































































































































Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Three Months Ended







March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2020





December 31, 2020





March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



(Unaudited; in thousands)

































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 3,315



$ 2,690



$ 2,473



$ 3,559





$ 12,037





$ 3,067



$ 2,919



Plus Stock-based compensation



94





129





(19)





47







251







35





46



Plus Amortization of internally developed software



864





818





648





654







2,984







624





596



Plus Amortization of intangible assets



47





—





—





—







47







—





—



Plus Restructuring related expenses



(7)





—





529





7







529







1





—



Less CARES Act employee retention credit



—





—





—





—







—







(175)





(179)



Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,313



$ 3,637



$ 3,631



$ 4,267





$ 15,848





$ 3,552



$ 3,382



Operating Loss (GAAP)

$ (4,415)



$ (4,539)



$ (4,255)



$ (3,086)





$ (16,295)





$ (2,447)



$ (3,011)



Plus Stock-based compensation



446





567





195





286







1,494







262





379



Plus Amortization of internally developed software



864





818





648





654







2,984







624





596



Plus Amortization of intangible assets



95





—





—





—







95







—





—



Plus Restructuring related expenses



43





—





1,051





82







1,176







3





—



Less CARES Act employee retention credit



—





—





—





—







—







(539)





(525)



Less Capitalization of internally developed software



(540)





(418)





(484)





(427)







(1,869)







(434)





(238)



Operating Loss (Non-GAAP)

$ (3,507)



$ (3,572)



$ (2,845)



$ (2,491)





$ (12,415)





$ (2,531)



$ (2,799)



Net Loss (GAAP)

$ (3,971)



$ (3,481)



$ (4,072)



$ (2,527)





$ (14,051)





$ (2,212)



$ (2,501)



Plus Stock-based compensation



446





567





195





286







1,494







262





379



Plus Amortization of internally developed software



864





818





648





654







2,984







624





596



Plus Amortization of intangible assets



95





—





—





—







95







—





—



Plus Restructuring related expenses



43





—





1,051





82







1,176







3





—



Less CARES Act employee retention credit



—





—





—





—







—







(539)





(525)



Less Capitalization of internally developed software



(540)





(418)





(484)





(427)







(1,869)







(434)





(238)



Net Loss (Non-GAAP)

$ (3,063)



$ (2,514)



$ (2,662)



$ (1,932)





$ (10,171)





$ (2,296)



$ (2,289)





































































Marin Software Incorporated





























































Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

































































































































Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Three Months Ended







March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2020





December 31, 2020





March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

































Net Loss (Non-GAAP)

$ (3,063)



$ (2,514)



$ (2,662)



$ (1,932)





$ (10,171)





$ (2,296)



$ (2,289)



Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



6,819





6,912





7,017





8,616







7,344







10,300





11,034



Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.45)



$ (0.36)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.22)





$ (1.38)





$ (0.22)



$ (0.21)





































































Marin Software Incorporated





























































Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

































































































































Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Three Months Ended







March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2020





December 31, 2020





March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021



(Unaudited; in thousands)































Net Loss

$ (3,971)



$ (3,481)



$ (4,072)



$ (2,527)





$ (14,051)





$ (2,212)



$ (2,501)



Depreciation



893





402





366





263







1,924







240





223



Amortization of internally developed software



864





818





648





654







2,984







624





596



Amortization of intangible assets



95





—





—





—







95







—





—



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



25





(521)





(72)





(143)







(711)







92





(289)



Stock-based compensation



446





567





195





286







1,494







262





379



CARES Act employee retention credit



—





—





—





—







—







(539)





(525)



Capitalization of internally developed software



(540)





(418)





(484)





(427)







(1,869)







(434)





(238)



Restructuring related expenses



43





—





1,051





82







1,176







3





-



Other income, net



(469)





(537)





(111)





(416)







(1,533)







(327)





(221)



Adjusted EBITDA

$ (2,614)



$ (3,170)



$ (2,479)



$ (2,228)





$ (10,491)





$ (2,291)



$ (2,576)





































































