Marin Software Partners with CitrusAd to Expand Ecommerce Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced a partnership with CitrusAd's Digital Retail Media Platform. The partnership will allow brands to easily manage and optimize sponsored products and display ads through Marin.

"CitrusAd has emerged as an innovator in the Retail Media space making it easy for brands and retailers to work together to increase sales," said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. "By adding CitrusAd to our growing ecommerce platform, we can offer our customers streamlined access to high-intent audiences with many of the world's top retailers including Lowes, Shipt or Petco and give them the transparency and flexibility included in both the MarinOne and CitrusAd platforms.

Marin has been helping advertisers advance their digital advertising campaigns for almost 15 years and has managed over $40 billion in advertising spend across paid search, display, social and eCommerce advertising.

CitrusAd, an ad tech leader in the retail space, will now offer Marin customers access to its full suite of products, available through its eCommerce Platform. CitrusAd was recently named a leader by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, in The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions, Q3 2021 . As cited in the report, "CitrusAd offers superior onsite search, display media, and measurement capabilities in an easy-to-use platform." CitrusAd also ranked highest in the performance, and measurement and reporting criteria, and received the highest scores possible in 9 other criteria, including partner ecosystem.

"This expansion allows advertisers to leverage first party data to promote relevant products to the right audiences, right at the point of purchase, while they are shopping. We are delighted that Marin is scaling retail media and helping advertisers leverage our platform for personalization and closed-loop analytics," said Jaclyn Nix, SVP, Media Sales & Operations for CitrusAd.

The powerful, self-serve MarinOne platform unifies eCommerce advertising with paid search, display and social campaigns, while simplifying reporting and management of advertising campaigns across channels. Automated insights help advertisers identify opportunities to deliver growth and improve their return on the investment, and sophisticated bidding tools help advertisers plan, pace and optimize their campaigns to hit their targets.

Through the partnership with CitrusAd, MarinOne's customers have a complete growth solution across search, social, display and eCommerce advertising.

Visit marinsoftware.com/CitrusAd to learn more about the partnership.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry's preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit CitrusAd.com .

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit marinsoftware.com .

