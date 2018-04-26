Marin Software Research Shows Europe Fuels Increased Search Spend Around the Globe

Marin Software's research reveals higher cost per click (CPC) as the primary driver behind increased search ad spend in Q1, with the highest spend growth in the healthcare (26%) and automotive (21%) industries.

"We're looking forward to tracking search and social spend as regulations like GDPR go into effect," said Wes MacLaggan, SVP of Marketing at Marin Software, "particularly given that the Eurozone led search spend growth in Q1. Also, with data privacy in the hot seat and changes like Facebook's News Feed algorithm already contributing to the shift towards a consumer-centric landscape, 2018 will be a year to watch closely."

Other key findings include:

Mobile Ad Spend Increasing but Still a Bargain. Mobile now accounts for 40% of search spend and offers a 33% discount compared to desktop CPCs.

More Search Clicks, Better Targeting. Click-through rates (CTRs) for search are up 25% year over year (YoY), showing how improved targeting allows publishers to deliver more relevant ads to people.

Dynamic Ads Showing Strong Growth. Facebook Dynamic Ads, the highly personalized ad format based on user browsing behavior, were up 37% year over year.

To create its Q1 2018 Digital Advertising Benchmark Report, Marin Software aggregated data from customers who invest billions of dollars in combined annualized ad spend on paid search, social, and mobile. Marin Software only includes advertisers active on its platform for the past five quarters, measuring key performance indicators on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, and removing any outliers with significant YoY or QoQ changes.

