Marin Software Unveils Its Next-Generation Digital Advertising Platform, MarinOne

Marin Software's State of Digital Advertising Report, a study of more than 500 senior performance marketers, details a complicated search and social landscape for marketers in 2018. The study, also released today, shows that marketers plan to increase their spending on both search and social channels this year with social emerging as the most popular advertising channel for the first time in the history of the study. An earlier study by Marin Software shows that customers who interact with both search and social channels are two-times more likely to convert, giving marketers more reasons to jointly manage these two critical marketing channels as they seek to maximize the returns from their online advertising investments.

MarinOne helps advertisers thrive in this new marketing reality by bridging the gaps between search and social to avoid common missteps. The platform enables marketers to:

Integrate: Many marketers are restricted to an inaccurate, myopic view of performance due to limitations and the closed nature of publisher tracking solutions, leading to suboptimal campaign performance. MarinOne makes it easy for marketers to use a wealth of first-party data to leverage more cross-channel insights, create and improve bidding rules, and manage eCommerce and product ads across multiple publishers effectively.

: Google, Facebook, and Amazon have consolidated the customer journey, but they compete directly with one another and lack incentives to make advertising work as effectively as possible across channels. MarinOne provides an independent view of how these channels influence one another with the introduction of TruePath, a proprietary attribution technology that links device-level impression, click, and conversion data to drive accurate measurement, prevent conversion duplication, and optimize budget allocation. Amplify: To stand out, marketers need innovation on top of the tools provided by Google and Facebook. MarinOne allows marketers to sync campaigns to manage and expand efficiently across multiple publishers. Search Intent enables advertisers to target new customers on social using intent signals based on search queries. Powerful, AI-driven bidding completes the picture, delivering exceptional campaign performance.

"I like the new look and speed of MarinOne. It's very intuitive and modern, and we can't wait to use it more," said Ethan Kisan, Digital Marketing Specialist, Nordstrom Rack.

MarinOne will be offered at a flat platform fee, rather than using traditional pricing as a percentage of digital ad spend. This will reduce friction for customers bringing additional channels and data into the platform, providing marketers a cross-channel view of their advertising activities and marketing ROI.

"Taking a siloed approach to marketing leaves money on the table, and relying on publisher tools for attribution and conversion metrics is like allowing Facebook or Google to grade their own homework," said Wesley MacLaggan, SVP of Marketing for Marin Software. "We created MarinOne to help marketers focus their energy and budget on the channels that deliver the highest ROI and unlock more value from those channels by enabling them to work together more effectively. Our flat platform pricing approach ensures that we're truly aligned with the advertiser's best interests."

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's (NYSE: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS ad management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. We help digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit: www.marinsoftware.com.

