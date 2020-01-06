Marina alongside Florida's historic St. John's River to be auctioned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier Fort George Island Marina in Jacksonville, FL will be offered at auction on February 26, 2020. The marina facility, considered hurricane-safe, is strategically located at the mouth of the St. John's River and is Jacksonville's closest commercial marina to the Atlantic Ocean. The marina also offers quick access to downtown Jacksonville and the Mayport Naval Station.

The current property, with its large building and river frontage is ideal for a number of alternative uses, including warehousing, marine maintenance, vessel repair, and retrofitting. The property sits on nearly three acres and includes a 37,760 sq. ft. storage building, 138 indoor dry slips, 17 wet slips and fueling dock. An additional building is ready for buildout as a clubhouse or restaurant.

The location is appealing to tourists, boaters and commercial entities. "The marina location even comes with a little history," Eric Sarff, Vice President for Murray Wise Associates LLC said. "A historical marker at the marina's street-side entrance notes the significance of St. John's River to river trade in the late 1800s." The sign also shares information on the origin of Pilot Town and the story of Napoleon Bonaparte Broward, Jr. who after working on local boats was eventually elected Florida's 19th governor in 1905.

"This is a rare investment opportunity because of the marina's location and the ongoing work to increase St. John's River's navigation toward JAXPORT," Murray Wise, CEO/Chairman of Murray Wise Associates LLC, said.

The Fort George Island Marina is located at 9954 Heckscher Drive (Highway A1A) in Jacksonville. MWA Auctions & Real Estate will be conducting the live auction at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, FL beginning at 10am on the day of the sale. Bidders unable to attend the live auction may register to bid online.

To learn more about the property, inspection dates, and auction process, contact an MWA representative; or online at FGIMAuction.com; by phone at 800-607-6888 or by email info@mwallc.com.

Murray Wise Associates LLC (MWA) has offices in Florida, Iowa and Illinois. Over the last 20 years MWA has acted as advisors for a variety of clients – including family offices, institutional investors and trusts and estates – growing from a traditional farm management and brokerage firm to be considered one of the top land auction companies in the U.S.

