Marina Bay Sands and Scuderia Ferrari reunite to ignite Formula 1 fever

The integrated resort will present curated hotel packages, entertainment, and exclusive themed offerings as part of its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Bay Sands is gearing up for this year's Singapore night race season with a multitude of Formula 1 (F1) race-themed offerings across the property.

A replica of the SF90 on display at Tower 1 Hotel Lobby in 2023 Marina Bay Sands’ iconic façade will be transformed and illuminated with a vibrant hue of Ferrari red

Beyond on-track excitement, racing aficionados can relish the thrill of the season with a slate of off-track entertainment and hospitality, alongside exclusive offerings by Scuderia Ferrari as part of a partnership inked in 2023 with the F1 team. The partnership, in its second year, has brought together the world of motorsport and luxury hospitality to offer exclusive hotel packages and adrenaline-fueled activations.

1. Luxuriate in comfort and style with exquisite hotel packages

Motorsport enthusiasts are invited to luxuriate in opulence at Marina Bay Sands with exclusive hotel packages specially curated for fans to immerse themselves in the exhilarating atmosphere at the epicentre of the F1 action. A limited number of premium hotel packages are available during the race season, offering the pinnacle of luxury in newly refurbished suites from the Paiza Collection, which offer breathtaking views of the F1 track.

The top all-access package, priced at S$100,000++, features a world of privileges, including a four-night stay for four pax in the ultra-luxe Paiza Signature Suite, and access to exclusive invite-only events, such as a cocktail reception with the Scuderia Ferrari team drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. As part of the package, guests can discover a plethora of gastronomic delights at signature restaurants across the integrated resort, including at Bread Street Kitchen and the highly anticipated new Greek restaurant estiatorio Milos. A highlight is a three-day all-access pass to the Marina Bay Sands Sky Suite at the race circuit, providing a sensational vantage point to view the thrilling race action.

Other hotel packages present a realm of tailored experiences, including three-day F1 Experience passes, a table at LAVO Party Brunch, resort credits worth up to S$2,000, as well as VIP access to the hottest F1 afterparties at MARQUEE Singapore.

For more information on hotel packages, please visit MarinaBaySands.com/NightRace.

2. Catch the 2022 F1-75 Race Car on display at Tower 1 Hotel Lobby

From 16 to 23 September, the Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 racing car which raced in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will be on display at Tower 1 hotel lobby. The spectacular display of the iconic car will greet guests as they enter through the main doors of the hotel. Delving beyond what race enthusiasts have seen before on property, this iconic display offers racing enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to get up close with the iconic car from one of the sport's most legendary teams.

3. Marina Bay Sands lights up in Ferrari red

Over the race week, Marina Bay Sands' iconic façade will be transformed and illuminated with a vibrant hue of Ferrari red. The three cascading hotel towers and underbelly of Sands SkyPark will be lit up to create a stunning visual against the dazzling city skyline, perfectly encapsulating the adrenaline-pumping energy at the heart of the action.

4. Night Race in the Sky

The non-stop race action hits a new high with Night Race in the Sky, held 56 storeys atop SkyPark Observation Deck. The sky-high event offers the perfect vantage point of the high-octane track action during the night race, complete with food and beverage options from CÉ LA VI, as well as the live broadcast of the Qualifying Round and Race Day races through LED screens.

For more information on Night Race in the Sky, stay tuned to Marina Bay Sands official website MarinaBaySands.com/NightRace.

5. Ultimate post-race celebrations at MARQUEE Singapore

The thrill of the night race continues late into the night with two back-to-back exhilarating afterparties at MARQUEE Singapore over the night race weekend.

On 20 September, MARQUEE is bringing back world-renowned electronic dance music (EDM) DJ and producer Afrojack to deliver yet another rousing performance. Hailing from the Netherlands, the EDM titan has earned a spot on DJ Mag's top 10 best artists globally, and is also a Grammy-award winning DJ known for his chart-topping banges including "Ten Feet Tall", "Take Over Control" and "Give Me Everything".

More details on the second Formula 1 afterparty act will be released soon. For more details and updates on MARQUEE's event lineup, follow MARQUEE Singapore on Instagram and Facebook, or visit www.marqueesingapore.com.

6. Stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Scuderia Ferrari Cocktail Party

In thrilling anticipation of the upcoming night race, Marina Bay Sands will be launching an exclusive Sands Lifestyle Lucky Draw for one lucky motorsport fan to win a pair of tickets to the private Scuderia Ferrari cocktail party, offering them the opportunity of a lifetime to meet the legendary Scuderia Ferrari team.

For more information on the giveaway, stay tuned to Marina Bay Sands' official social channels Instagram and Facebook in the coming months for the full reveal and a chance to win.

For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com

