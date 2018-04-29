Marina Del Rey-Based Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Grant Stevens, MD, FACS Named New President of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

As President, Dr. Stevens will drive the critical initiatives identified by the Board to expand the reach of The Aesthetic Society and grow the organization. These include attracting more new, young members to the organization to develop an even broader perspective on the aesthetic surgery marketplace and attracting more female plastic surgeons to ASAPS to balance out the female-to-male member ratio as more women are becoming plastic surgeons than ever before. Part of the recruitment efforts will also include expanding ASAPS' resident education offerings, thereby increasing the number of candidates for membership. Expansion of ASAPS' body of international members will also be a focus to enhance and exchange knowledge within the global aesthetic community.

"With Grant Stevens as President, the Aesthetic Society is in great hands to continue its mission of providing the best aesthetic education for our members. Dr. Stevens has a long history of commitment to our organization's mission," notes Clyde Ishii, MD, Immediate Past-President of ASAPS.

"It is a distinct honor to assume the role of President of The Aesthetic Society. I look forward to continuing to work with my peers, the top, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons in the industry, to grow our membership and expand our organization's diversity on every level – gender, age, geographic locale, culture and beyond," states Dr. Stevens.

Dr. Stevens is the founder and Medical Director of Marina Plastic Surgery, The OrangeTwist Institute (a medical spa in Marina Del Rey, California) and Orange Twist Brands, a multi-location chain for non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. He is also the Chairman of the USC Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship and the Director of the USC Division of Aesthetic Surgery.

Dr. Stevens has lectured around the world on virtually all aesthetic procedures and has published extensively in journals including the Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery on subjects including abdominoplasty, mastopexy, breast augmentation, breast implants, cryolipolysis, liposuction, laser skin resurfacing, nerve grafting and the safety of combined aesthetic procedures. He has been elected by his peers into The Guide to Top Doctors and Castle Connolly's Top Doctor Guide, recognizing him as one of the best plastic surgeons in America and is one of the select few to be featured in Plastic Surgery: The World's Top Surgeons & Clinics. Dr. Stevens is an active member at Marina Del Rey Hospital, where he is the past Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Chairman of the Liposuction Committee and the Medical Director of The Breast Center. He is also on staff at Providence Saint John's Health Center, the Marina Outpatient Surgery Center and USC.

Other newly named Aesthetic Society officers serving on ASAPS' Executive Committee are as follows:

Vice President: Charles H. Thorne, MD of New York, NY has been a member of the Aesthetic Society since 1996. Dr. Thorne is in private practice in New York City, serves as Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital and is a tenured professor at NYU. He has served on the American Board of Plastic Surgery and was elected Chair of the board in 2014-2015. Dr. Thorne has served as the Cosmetic Section Editor of the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, as Editor-in-Chief of the Grabb and Smith Plastic Surgery Textbook, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Bellevue Hospital, Director of the NYU Plastic Surgery residency program and was president of the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2003.

Vice President: Herluf G. Lund Jr., MD of St. Louis, MO has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2000. Dr. Lund is President of St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery, a four-member plastic surgical group in private practice specializing in aesthetic surgery and cosmetic medicine. Dr. Lund has served as a Councilor, Treasurer and Secretary for the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society. He is a past-president of the Missouri Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and the Washington University Medical Center Alumni Association. Dr. Lund completed his plastic surgery residency at Washington University School of Medicine where he was actively involved in numerous research projects including the safety and design of implants for both breast augmentation and breast reconstruction.

Treasurer: William P. Adams, Jr., MD of Dallas, TX has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2002. He is in private practice and is also an Associate Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery, and program director for the UT Southwestern Aesthetic Fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He is Past President of ASERF (Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation) and is ASAPS' current Program Chair. In 2009, he founded and currently serves as the President and Chief Medical Officer for The Plastic Surgery Channel, a multi-media company producing unique programming and patient information resource on plastic surgery. He is an internationally renowned educator, researcher and thought leader expert in breast and body contouring and has developed techniques making breast surgery safer for patients and published numerous papers and has presented multiple plastic surgery lectures on the international level. He also serves on the breast editorial board of Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Secretary: Jennifer L. Walden, MD of Austin, TX has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2008. She is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Walden is the first female physician at ASAPS to ascend to the Executive Committee in a leadership role on the Board of Directors. In addition to her new role as ASAPS' Secretary, she is currently Commissioner of Communications for ASAPS as well, overseeing all communications-related activities for The Aesthetic Society. Dr. Walden has been recognized as one of Texas Super Doctors and since 2016, she has been one of Castle Connelly's Top Doctors. Dr. Walden was honored to be selected for membership into the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, an invitation-only, all-star academic society described as "the highest medium of recognition in the field of plastic surgery as evidenced by the contribution of its individual members." Dr. Walden operates her private practice, Walden Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center and maintains privileges at the Hospital at Westlake Medical Center, Seton Hospital, and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

Website: www.surgery.org

Follow ASAPS on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ASAPS

Become a fan of ASAPS on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AestheticSociety

Follow ASAPS on Instagram: www.instagram.com/TheAestheticSocietyASAPS

Join Smart Beauty Guide: www.smartbeautyguide.com

Locate a plastic surgeon in your area: http://www.smartbeautyguide.com/select-surgeon

Media Contacts: Leigh Hope Fountain

leigh@surgery.org or sarah@surgery.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marina-del-rey-based-board-certified-plastic-surgeon-grant-stevens-md-facs-named-new-president-of-the-american-society-for-aesthetic-plastic-surgery-300638555.html

SOURCE American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Related Links

http://www.surgery.org

