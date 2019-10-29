Marina Maher Communications (MMC) Fuels Growth of Healthcare Practices with Appointment of Industry Veteran

"We had an ambitious vision for this role," notes CEO Marina Maher. "We searched for a builder, a leader and importantly, an innovator with a strong vision for the future of healthcare communications. We found all of these qualities in Jen and are delighted she chose to join us as we continue to create transformative programs for our healthcare clients."

In her new role, O'Neill will lead the continued growth of healthcare communications, bringing together the best thinking, innovation and talent to keep MMC Health & Well-Being and RXMOSAIC at the forefront of the industry. Her remit includes driving next-level strategies that address the ever-changing healthcare landscape and supporting MMC's client roster in the development of award-winning communications. Some of the firm's healthcare clients include Merck, Novartis, Takeda and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Previously, O'Neill held a series of business-critical roles at Syneos Health. Most recently, she served as a growth driver for their commercial division business line, which includes the full marketing spectrum of communications, advertising, consulting and sales. Prior, she acted as the Managing Director of Chamberlain Healthcare, a global public relations firm, across a portfolio of therapeutic areas, ranging from neuroscience to women's health to rare disease to cardiovascular. As a strong practitioner of transformative, inherently integrated solutions, she is known for her expansive healthcare acumen, including strategy, data/regulatory, social/digital, advocacy and influencer, alongside earned media, and her ability to meet the needs of her clients' most difficult business challenges.

"There is no question the healthcare world is changing rapidly," notes Jennifer O'Neill. "I'm thrilled to join MMC because there is a hunger for innovation and a strategic vision for meeting this changing world that is unmatched within the industry. The work the agencies execute, from high-science to consumer health campaigns, is wonderfully diverse. However, there is a common thread: the ability to drive tangible business impact no matter the category or challenge."

As Managing Director Healthcare, O'Neill's direct reports will include Samira Thabet, Deputy Director MMC Health & Well-Being and Jane Petrino, Managing Director RXMOSAIC. She will work across the agency with leaders such as Rema Vasan, Chief Innovation Officer, Joydeep Dey, Chief Strategy Officer and Ted Sabarese, Creative Executive Director to drive next gen solutions for healthcare clients.

MMC is an integrated marketing and communications agency, encompassing MMC and RXMOSAIC. The firm was built by innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We pair data-driven insights with a unique ability to capture and leverage culture to create powerful communications solutions that drive business results. MMC is ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications - the synergy of earned+paid, digital, and data-driven at the core – making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies in Consumer, Corporate and Healthcare. MMC is an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) agency.

