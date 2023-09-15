Marina Mechanical Services Updates Branding and Moves to New Location

News provided by

Marina Mechanical Services

15 Sep, 2023, 13:33 ET

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Mechanical Services, a leading commercial and industrial HVACR provider has recently updated its entire brand suite and moved to Livermore, California. The organization previously operated under the name of Marina Mechanical, and was headquartered in San Leandro, California. These changes represent pivotal and forward-looking steps for the company, which has been in operation since 1958.

Working in partnership with NK Interactive (www.nk-interactive.com), the extensive branding refresh included the development of new positioning language, logo and brand standards, which will be applied across the organization, including signage, business systems, brand collateral, uniforms, vehicles and more. A comprehensive new website is also in the works, which will launch in the coming months.

The new Livermore headquarters includes office space, state-of-the-art fabrication facilities and raw materials storage. The location not only positions the company to better serve a greater number of clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, but is also more centrally located for employees. As an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) business, having a location that contributes to a better employee work-life balance was a key company goal.

"The important changes we have already completed, and are in the midst of, are positively driving our organization into the future," said company President, Sheri Learmonth. "Refreshing our brand suite was a major step forward for us, and involved an extensive internal audit to ensure that the voices of our leadership team were heard. Moving to Livermore was strategic, as it is not only better-located for over half of our workforce, its commute-friendly setting will also help us attract and maintain the very best talent. We could not be more thrilled with the evolution of our business and brand, and how these efforts will position us for long-term success."

About Marina Mechanical Services: Marina Mechanical Services is a leading provider of commercial, industrial and high-density residential solutions involving HVACR, and the fabrication of custom and sheet metals. We create safe, healthy and comfortable environments for life to be lived. From ideation and design through installation and maintenance, we approach every project with the excellence and integrity required to ensure the very best results. We foster relationships built upon mutual respect, and continually work to earn the trust and business of the people we work with, and for. To learn more, please visit www.marinam.com.

SOURCE Marina Mechanical Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.