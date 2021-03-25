Marine Agency Commits to Become Climate Neutral Certified

SOMERVILLE, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Agency announced its new initiative to achieve climate-neutral certification in collaboration with Climate Neutral , a nonprofit organization that helps companies achieve carbon-neutral status. The joint effort imparts Climate Neutral Certified branding privileges on dedicated organizations that meet their rigorous standards toward climate action.

Climate Neutral Helps Companies Measure, Offset, and Reduce Emissions

Marine Agency

Climate Neutral consults with companies to determine and offset their carbon footprint, as well as strategically reduce emissions. They've already worked with more than 300 brands in achieving the certification, with the goal of reaching a zero-carbon future before the point of no return.

"We're thrilled to have Marine Agency commit to this journey," says Austin Whitman, Climate Neutral CEO. As the list of certified companies continues to grow, Whitman points to "the new era of leadership on climate by top brands." Their climate change actions are making a difference.

Marine Agency Corp Builds a Sustainable Future

In joining the climate action movement, Marine Agency leads the way towards building a sustainable future, while leaving a path forward for their partners, vendors, and customers. The company shares its goals of climate change to encourage others to join them in their climate change journey because economic, political, and social systems are not addressing the crises promptly.

As Marine Agency President, R. Chas. Stevens says, "We must all do what we can to ensure the health of our planet." As he looks to the future, he says he's taking steps "to ensure a sustainable business model." The best place to start is with the environment—to achieve stability in the marketplace.

Climate Neutral Aims to Inspire Change

Climate Neutral's goal is to make their Certified label a consumer standard to drive large-scale decarbonization not only in the US but around the world. It's all part of their "Measure, Offset, and Reduce" slogan. Companies can look in the mirror and plan ways to reduce emissions or use carbon offsets for a climate-neutral now.

Climate Neutral certifies brands based on rigorous standards to ensure that the companies have taken the necessary steps to reduce emissions. Their certification and labeling process empowers consumers to show their support for climate change to brands that are already making strides to improve the health of the planet.

Beyond demonstrating a commitment to climate change, Climate Neutral's movement encourages policymakers to see the mounting support for environmental responsibility and change. The combination of corporate responsibility and peer pressure might just inspire further action by companies and government entities .

About the Marine Agency Corp

Marine Agency Corp is an insurance broker with decades of experience in offering innovative insurance solutions to service-oriented businesses in spa/salon, tattoo/piercing, and electrology/aesthetic industries, as well as personal insurance to homeowners, photographers, performers, and more. The company delivers its specialty programs to businesses across the US, with a focus on helping entrepreneurs start, grow, and succeed with their businesses. Call Marine Agency at 800-763-4775 to find out more about available insurance services.

For more information, please visit https://marineagency.com/

About Climate Neutral

Climate Neutral is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to reduce and eliminate global emissions. The company developed the Climate Neutral Certified label, a NetZero certification for consumer confidence. Climate Neutral supports the measurement of each company's carbon footprint, with recommendations for how to reduce the emissions. Brands display the certified label from Climate Neutral on websites, product packaging, and social media.

For more information, please visit https://www.climateneutral.org/

