Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market to grow by USD 3.77 billion during 2022-2027 - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine air conditioning systems market size is expected to grow by USD 3.77 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Chiller systems, Self-contained systems, and Split systems), End-user (Leisure ships and Commercial ships), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Hence, such factors drive the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the marine air conditioning systems market: Aquamare Marine Ltd., BRONSWERK GROUP Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Chongqing Acir Marine Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eberca Holding BV, Flagship Marine Inc., FRIGOMAR Srl, GEA Group AG, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc, Mabru Power Systems, MARINAIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nissin Refrigeration and Engineering Ltd., Ocean Breeze, Pompanette LLC, The Koja Group, Veco S.p.A, and Webasto SE
  • Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 2.46% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The increasing merger and acquisition alliances among players is an emerging marine air conditioning systems market trend.
  • The unpredictable fluctuations are a result of the growing competitiveness in the shipping industry.
  • To minimize operating expenses, many prominent shipping companies are adding fuel-efficient ships to their fleets as well as trimming down port assets and third-party logistics.

Challenges

  • Complex installation and retrofitting challenge the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market.
  • Retrofitting existing vessels with new air conditioning systems is done by various market players as it is highly complex and disruptive.
  • Marine vessels are available in different sizes, types, and layouts, each with specific requirements for air conditioning thus, retrofitting a standardized system that is applicable to a broad range of vessels can be challenging and might need customization for each application.
  • Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

By product, the chiller systems segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment can be referred to as a  common type of air conditioning system that is extensively used in different applications, especially marine environments. To offer a comfortable and enjoyable experience for passengers, there is a rising investment by ship owners in advanced air conditioning systems, especially chiller systems. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The Marine Powerboats Batteries Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,826.66 million. 

The marine biopolymer market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,411.84 million. 

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.46

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth- Technavio

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market size is expected to grow by USD 11.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market...
Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%. The sports equipment market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.