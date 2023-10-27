Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market to grow by USD 3.77 billion during 2022-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine air conditioning systems market size is expected to grow by USD 3.77 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Chiller systems, Self-contained systems, and Split systems), End-user (Leisure ships and Commercial ships), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Hence, such factors drive the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the marine air conditioning systems market: Aquamare Marine Ltd., BRONSWERK GROUP Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Chongqing Acir Marine Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eberca Holding BV, Flagship Marine Inc., FRIGOMAR Srl, GEA Group AG, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc, Mabru Power Systems, MARINAIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nissin Refrigeration and Engineering Ltd., Ocean Breeze, Pompanette LLC, The Koja Group, Veco S.p.A, and Webasto SE

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.46% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increasing merger and acquisition alliances among players is an emerging marine air conditioning systems market trend.

is an emerging marine air conditioning systems market trend. The unpredictable fluctuations are a result of the growing competitiveness in the shipping industry.

To minimize operating expenses, many prominent shipping companies are adding fuel-efficient ships to their fleets as well as trimming down port assets and third-party logistics.

Challenges

Complex installation and retrofitting challenge the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market.

challenge the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market. Retrofitting existing vessels with new air conditioning systems is done by various market players as it is highly complex and disruptive.

Marine vessels are available in different sizes, types, and layouts, each with specific requirements for air conditioning thus, retrofitting a standardized system that is applicable to a broad range of vessels can be challenging and might need customization for each application.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

By product, the chiller systems segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment can be referred to as a common type of air conditioning system that is extensively used in different applications, especially marine environments. To offer a comfortable and enjoyable experience for passengers, there is a rising investment by ship owners in advanced air conditioning systems, especially chiller systems. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

