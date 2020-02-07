Marine Alternators and Motors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Marine Alternators & Motors Market: Overview

This report on the global marine alternators & motors market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.



The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the marine alternators & motors market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.



Global Marine Alternators & Motors Market: Trends and Opportunities

A hybrid alternator utilizes diverse types of power.In case of hybrid alternators, different alternators work better at different speeds.



Shifting from one to the next at the desired time while accelerating expands energy efficiency, which leads to more fuel efficiency.Hybrid control alternators are known to provide better efficiency and improvements over conventional alternators.



These alternators utilize solid-state DC converter technology.Hybrid power alternators enhance fuel economy and decreases exhaust emissions.



These alternators save fuel and the exhaust emissions associated with it. Hybrid alternators produce stable DC control at various temperatures. It gives full capacity to essentially outperform the reliability and performance of alternators. Additionally, hybrid alternators give more power than conventional OEM alternators. It wipes out the lost or reduced power experienced by conventional alternators when the internal temperature rises. The built-in voltage regulator provides constant voltage regardless of speed and temperature.



Global Marine Alternators & Motors Market: Key Segments

The marine alternators & motors market has been segmented on the basis of product, capacity, distribution channel, and geography.Based on product, the market has been classified into Alternator (Shaft Generator, Diesel Generator, Emergency Generator), and Motors (Pumps, Deck Cranes, Thrusters, Winched, Compressors, Others).



In terms of capacity, the market is divided into Alternator (Up to 410 kVA, 411 to 1000 kVA, 1001 to 3900 kVA, More than 3900 kVA), and Motor (Below 11 KW, 11 to 110 KW, 110 to 600 KW, 600 to 1500 KW, Above 1500 KW).By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into direct sales, and distributors.



Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global Marine Alternators & Motors Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the marine alternators & motors market.Porter's Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report.



Value chain analysis which shows workflow in the marine alternators & motors market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are covered in the report.Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report.



It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.



Global Marine Alternators & Motors Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, and market share analysis of major players in the global marine alternators & motors market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company's capabilities.Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the marine alternators & motors market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global marine alternators & motors market include ABB, Danfoss A/S, Felm S.r.l, Hoyer Motors, Lynch Motor, Nidec Corporation, Siemens, VEM Group, WEG Industries, American Power Systems, Inc., BBB Industries, Caterpillar, Cummins, Mecc Alte, Mitsubishi, Prestolite Elect, Soga S.p.A and others.



