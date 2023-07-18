Marine And Ports Construction Market Analysis: Forecast Growth, Competitive Landscape, And Key Regions - By The Business Research Company

News provided by

The Business Research Company

18 Jul, 2023, 10:31 ET

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Marine And Ports Construction Global Market Report 2023, the global marine and ports construction market size is expected to grow from $39.9 billion in 2022 to $42.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. The global marine and ports construction market size is expected to reach $45.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2%. The marine and ports construction market in the forecast period is expected to grow due to supportive government investments, the increasing construction of new ports, the growing tourism, and the growing population.

The marine and ports construction market is fairly concentrated, with a small number of players dominating the market. China Communications Construction Co. ltd. was the largest competitor with 17.1% share of the market, followed by Grupo ACS, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd., Strabag SE, DEME Group, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Company Limited, Boskalis, Bechtel Corporation, and McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Learn More On The Marine And Ports Construction Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-and-ports-construction-global-market-report 

Companies operating in the marine and ports construction market are focusing on developing zero-carbon port terminals to reduce carbon emissions. For example, in December 2021, COSCO Shipping Ports, a China-based port operator launched zero-carbon port terminal at the northern port of Tianjin, China that is powered by wind and photovoltaic energy (PV), achieving zero carbon emission in energy consumption and production. The smart green energy system was connected to the grid at the Second Container Terminal of Tianjin Port. It includes two 4.5 MW (megawatt) distributed wind turbines, which can generate 23.3 million kWh (kilowatt-hour) of electricity annually and reduce the carbon emission by 20,600 tons per year.

In addition, marine and ports construction market companies are focusing on new facility expansion to grow in the market. For example, in July 2022, Boskalis, a Dutch dredging and heavy lift company, expanded its presence in the USA with opening of new offshore renewables office in providence, Rhode Island to support the rapidly developing US offshore wind market along the east coast.

Request A Free Sample Of The Marine And Ports Construction Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9723&type=smp 

According to The Business Research Company, Western Europe was the largest region in the marine and ports construction market and was worth $15.3 billion in 2022.

The marine and ports construction market in Western Europe is supported by the increase in trade activities and expansion of old terminals. For example, in 2022, Port of Helsinki, Finland-based general port for foreign trade, handled 492,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) volume, a 5.4% growth compared with the previous year.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-hybrid-propulsion-global-market-report

Marine Lubricants Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-lubricants-global-market-report

Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-management-software-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 5000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us On:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/3970581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company

Also from this source

The Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Forecast 2023-2032: Size, Major Drivers And Trends - By The Business Research Company

Global Human Capital Management Market Report 2023: Market Size And Trend Analysis - By The Business Research Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.