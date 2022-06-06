Marine Auxiliary Engine Market 2022-2026 | Growth of Commercial Shipping to Boost Growth | Technavio

The growth of commercial shipping, increase in the number of naval vessels, and growth in several FPSO vessels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, impact of BREXIT, uncertainties in the Greek shipbuilding industry, and MARPOL regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Segmentation

Type

Diesel

Gas

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

The Middle East And Africa

The growth of commercial shipping has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the impact of BREXIT might hamper the market growth.

Marine Auxiliary Engine Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine auxiliary engine market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the gradual adoption of LNG over conventional marine fuel as one of the prime reasons driving the marine auxiliary engine market growth during the next few years.

Marine Auxiliary Engine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Volvo

Brunswick Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Deere and Co.

DEUTZ AG

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Wartsila Corp.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Marine Auxiliary Engine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine auxiliary engine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine auxiliary engine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine auxiliary engine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine auxiliary engine market vendors

Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% Market growth 2022-2026 (decremental) $ 431.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -4.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 6% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Brunswick Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Deere and Co., DEUTZ AG, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

