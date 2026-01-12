Marine Biological Laboratory names Damian N. Desiderio Chief Financial and Operating Officer

WOODS HOLE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) announced that Damian N. Desiderio, CPA, will join the institution as Chief Financial and Operating Officer (CFOO), beginning in March.

Desiderio brings more than two decades of not-for-profit financial leadership experience at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), overseeing the institution's endowment and operating budget that supported graduate programs, federally sponsored research, academic publishing, and a globally recognized scientific meeting and course program.

MBL Appoints Damian Desiderio as new Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Desiderio's work with executive leaders and trustees on long-range planning, capital strategy, liquidity management, and investment alignment will help advance MBL's efforts to translate strategic priorities into sustainable financial plans. He brings extensive experience in capital planning, resiliency, deferred maintenance, energy strategy, and campus growth. At CSHL, he supported the expansion of international scientific programming through its sister organization in Asia, serving as treasurer.

Desiderio has led major enterprise resource planning transitions and brings experience that will support the MBL's continued development, with a focus on financial transparency and informed decision-making. Earlier in his career at CSHL, he served as comptroller, overseeing audits, financial reporting, internal controls, IRS Form 990 filings, Uniform Guidance compliance, and core accounting functions.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Public Accounting from Hofstra University and is a certified public accountant.

"I am confident that Damian will be a great addition to our leadership team and to the MBL community, and that he will help us grow and flourish," said Nipam H. Patel, Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory.

Media Contact:

Samantha Cummis

[email protected]

SOURCE Marine Biological Laboratory