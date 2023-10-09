Marine Biopolymer Market to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Acadian Seaplants Ltd., BASF SE, Bio on SpA, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine biopolymer market is expected to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Emerging applications from end-user industries are notably driving the marine biopolymer market. However, factors such as the inconsistent quality of commercially produced marine biopolymers may impede the market growth.

The market is segmented by end-user (water treatment, food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and biomedical, and others), source (shrimps, prawns, crabs, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the marine biopolymer market, including Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bio on SpA, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, Danimer Scientific Inc., Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., J M Huber Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Marinova Pty Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novamont S.p.A., Oceanium Ltd., Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V., Seagarden AS, Seaweed Solutions AS, Tate and Lyle PLC, and Acadian Seaplants Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Marine Biopolymer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The water treatment segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of organic dyes and oils, as well as biopolymers and their derivatives, should be used to remove metal ions from industrial wastewater. These materials have the potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in wastewater treatment. Furthermore, with growing concerns about the release of toxic chemicals and toxic metal pollution due to rapid industrialization and modernization, there is a need for biopolymers, e.g. Marine science, increasingly for wastewater treatment. Marine biopolymers also remove high concentrations of zinc and copper from wastewater. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Other segments include source (shrimps, prawns, crabs, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing demand for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, biomedical, and cosmetics is driving market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of biopolymers and marine derivatives thanks to abundant raw materials such as shrimp and crab in China , Vietnam , Japan , and Thailand . Furthermore, the high adoption rate of marine biopolymers, especially in the wastewater treatment and cosmetics industries, is the main reason for the growing demand for marine biopolymers in the APAC region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Marine Biopolymer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine biopolymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine biopolymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine biopolymer market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of marine biopolymer market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

