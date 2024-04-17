Marine Biotechnology Market size to record USD 4.37 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increasing concern about climate change is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine biotechnology market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,370.04 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.85% during the forecast period. Marine biotechnology is a growing industry focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing the ocean's resources. Key areas include aquaculture, microbially derived drugs, biomedical materials, renewable energy from marine bioresources, and marine-derived cosmetics, pharma, and biotech applications. Additionally, marine biotechnology explores sustainable marine ingredients, nanotechnology, ecological sustainability, and bioprospecting for corals, tunicates, and other marine organisms.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2023-2027

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Marine Biotechnology Market encompasses various applications, including Aquaculture, Biomedical Materials, and Sustainable Fish Products. It leverages the potential of marine bio resources, such as microbes and their derived constituents, in creating Microbially Derived Drugs, Non-opioid Analgesics, and Functional Foods. Marine-farming operations utilize Cell Materials and Molecular Biology for Cell Biology and Bioinformatics analysis. Marine Biotechnology also offers solutions in Pharma & Biotech, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Renewable Energy. Genetic Resources from marine ecosystems are harnessed for Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Cosmeceuticals. Sustainable Marine Ingredients, Organic Animal Products, and Marine Biomass are essential components. Macro and Microalgae, Biofuel, and Marine-Derived Polysaccharides are key areas of research. Marine Genomics and Metagenomics Analysis, Marine Microbial Samples, and Marine Biotech Applications contribute to Marine Conservation Biotechnology, Genetics, Captive Breeding, Bioremediation, and Nanotechnology. Ecological sustainability and Bioprospecting are integral to this industry's growth and innovation.

Addressing Challenges:

Marine biotechnology is a sustainable and eco-friendly sector that leverages the rich biodiversity of marine organisms for various applications. Key components include chitinase from marine microorganisms for biopolymer production, biomaterials from Marine Fungi and Algae for wound healing and drug delivery, and marine bacteria, fungi, and algae as sources for animal feed, fertilizers, and crop yield enhancement. Seaweed extracts provide natural fertilizers, flavor enhancers, emulsifiers, and bioplastics. Marine-derived supplements offer potential drug compounds for cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and Diabetes. Marine microbes and their metabolites serve as antioxidants, antibacterial, apoptotic, antitumoral, and antiviral agents. Functional food ingredients, such as polyunsaturated fatty acids, are discovered through marine research, while synthetic biology and genetic engineering advance drug discovery. Marine Viruses and Corals and Sponges offer further opportunities for biomedical applications.

Analyst Review

Marine Biotechnology Market: A Burgeoning Industry Leveraging the Power of the Sea Marine biotechnology is an evolving sector that harnesses the potential of marine organisms, enzymes, and ecosystems to develop innovative therapeutics, nutraceuticals, and functional food products. Key areas of focus include tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, pharmaceuticals, and anti-aging ingredients. Marine-derived enzymes, such as those from corals and sponges, play a crucial role in the production of biofuels and the treatment of chronic diseases. Genetic engineering and genomics are employed to unlock the genetic resources of marine organisms, including marine viruses and marine microbes. The market for marine biotechnology encompasses various applications, including feed additives, cosmetics and personal care, and apoptotic, antibacterial, antitumoral, and antioxidant agents. Marine ecosystems serve as a rich source of genetic resources for the development of new therapeutics and functional food products. Pharma & biotech companies are increasingly investing in marine biotechnology to discover and develop novel therapeutics for a range of indications. The market for marine-derived pharmaceuticals is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the unique properties of marine organisms and the potential to address unmet medical needs.

Market Overview

The Marine Biotechnology Market is a significant and rapidly growing industry, driven by the discovery and utilization of various marine organisms and their bioactive compounds. Regenerative therapies, biochemicals, and functional foods are key areas of application for marine biotechnology. The market is characterized by chronic diseases, increasing demand for sustainable sources, and technological advancements. Companies are investing in marine biotechnology to develop novel products and solutions, such as marine-derived drugs, nutraceuticals, and biomaterials. The market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks, research collaborations, and partnerships. The future of marine biotechnology lies in its ability to address global health challenges and provide sustainable solutions for various industries.

Key Companies:

Marine Biotechnology Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Marine Biotechnology Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AKER BIOMARINE AS, AlgaEnergy SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, CoDo International Ltd., Cyanotech Corp., FMC Corp., Geomarine Biotechnologies, Glyco Mar Ltd., J M Huber Corp., KD Pharma Group SA, Marinomed Biotech AG, Marinova Pty Ltd., Marshall Marine Products, New England Biolabs Inc., PharmaMar SA, Prolume Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Lonza Group Ltd.

