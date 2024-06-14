Marine Calcium Market size is set to grow by USD 162.48 million from 2024-2028, High degree availability of marine calcium resources to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine calcium market size is estimated to grow by USD 162.48 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period. High degree availability of marine calcium resources is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of natural ingredients in cosmetic industry. However, effects of ocean acidification on marine life poses a challenge. Key market players include AlgaeCal Inc., Biogenic Minerals, Caltron Clays and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Carlyle Nutritionals LLC, Coral Calcium, Coral Cay Health Pty Ltd., Green Nutritionals, Health Leads UK Ltd., Healthwin, Life Nutrition, Marine Bio Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nature With Love and Praan Naturals, Natures Answer, Natures Farmacy Wix, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nutraceutical Corp., Swanson Health Products Inc., and Xtend Life.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Calcium Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Supplements, Cosmetics, and Others), Type (Brackish water and Salt water), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AlgaeCal Inc., Biogenic Minerals, Caltron Clays and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Carlyle Nutritionals LLC, Coral Calcium, Coral Cay Health Pty Ltd., Green Nutritionals, Health Leads UK Ltd., Healthwin, Life Nutrition, Marine Bio Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nature With Love and Praan Naturals, Natures Answer, Natures Farmacy Wix, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nutraceutical Corp., Swanson Health Products Inc., and Xtend Life

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global marine calcium market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for natural and organic cosmetics. Biologically active ingredients sourced from marine organisms are increasingly being used as alternatives to synthetic materials. These natural ingredients offer medical benefits, enhancing both the appearance of the skin and promoting positive cellular effects. Marine resources are proving to be a valuable source for cosmetics, as consumers seek out products with minimal chemicals for long-term skin and hair health.

The Marine Calcium market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for this essential nutrient. Neurologic, cosmetics, and food industries are key buyers of marine calcium. Sources include coral, algae, and other marine organisms. Companies are focusing on cost-effective production methods and improving calcium content.

Nutritional supplements and functional foods are trending applications. Surge in health consciousness and aging population are driving market growth. Renewable and sustainable production methods are being adopted to meet rising demand. The market is competitive with major players investing in research and development. The future looks promising for this market with potential for innovation and expansion.

Market Challenges

The ocean's decreasing pH level, a result of increased atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) absorption, negatively impacts the marine calcium market. This process, known as ocean acidification, reduces the availability of carbonate ions for calcifying organisms.

Consequently, species like oysters and corals, which rely on calcium and carbonate from seawater to build shells and skeletons, are affected. Approximately one-quarter of CO2 emissions from coal, oil, and gas are absorbed by the ocean, depleting marine calcium sources and hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Marine Calcium market faces several challenges. Neurologic and bone health benefits drive demand for calcium minerals. However, sourcing high-quality calcium from marine sources can be complex. Colonic calcium absorption is crucial, but costs and logistics pose challenges.

Cosmetics and farm applications also offer opportunities, but competition from synthetic alternatives is strong. Surging demand for functional foods and beverages requires suppliers to ensure consistent product quality. Regulations and certifications add to the complexity. The market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and maintain competitiveness.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Supplements

1.2 Cosmetics

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Brackish water

2.2 Salt water Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Supplements- The global marine calcium market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for calcium supplements. Marine calcium sources, such as oyster shells and algae, offer potential benefits like increasing bone turnover and aiding in bone repair.

However, to enhance absorption, these sources are often processed. Studies suggest marine-derived calcium can slow down bone loss compared to calcium carbonate supplements. The increasing prevalence of calcium deficiency, leading to health issues like osteoporosis, drives market growth. Online sales channels further fuel demand for marine calcium supplements.

Research Analysis

The Marine Calcium Market is experiencing a significant rise in adoption due to the numerous health benefits associated with this natural mineral. Sourced from various marine sources such as coral reefs, sea anemones, and jellyfish, marine calcium is primarily available in the form of Calcium Carbonate. This mineral is widely used in the Grocery and Pharmacies sectors for producing supplements and fortified foods.

The increasing research activities and industry analysis have highlighted the potential of marine calcium as a valuable source of Biogenic Minerals. Its use extends beyond human health, as it is also utilized in anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory applications.

The market caters to diverse requirements, with marine calcium being available in both Brackish water and Salt water sources. Natural ingredients companies like Green Nutritionals, Healthwin, Life Nutrition, and Natures Answer are actively involved in the production and distribution of marine calcium products.

Market Research Overview

The Marine Calcium market encompasses the production, supply, and application of calcium derived from marine sources. This market caters to various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and cosmetics. Marine calcium is sourced through processes like precipitation, evaporation, and filtration. The product's unique properties, including high bioavailability and excellent solubility, make it a preferred choice over other calcium sources.

The market is driven by factors like increasing health consciousness, growing demand for natural ingredients, and the rising trend of veganism. Additionally, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing use of marine calcium in nutraceuticals and functional foods. The market's future looks promising, with numerous opportunities for innovation and expansion.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Supplements



Cosmetics



Others

Type

Brackish Water



Salt Water

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

