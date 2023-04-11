Marine coatings market size to grow by USD 4,472.98 million between 2022 and 2027; Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., among others emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine coatings market size is set to grow by USD 4,472.98 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth of the shipbuilding industry, increase in marine trading and logistics activities, and increase in naval expenditures will offer immense growth opportunities. However, variations in the prices of raw materials of marine coatings are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this marine coatings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The growth of the market will be significant in the coastal segment during the forecast period.



What are the major trends in the market?

The inclination towards green marine coatings is one of the key trends in the market.



The inclination towards green marine coatings is one of the key trends in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Baril Coatings BV, BASF SE, Berger Paints, Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., MCU Coatings International, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Protexion LLP, RPM International Inc., Seal for Life Group, The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the key vendors.



What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growth of the shipbuilding industry. However, variations in the prices of raw materials are challenging market growth.



The market is driven by the growth of the shipbuilding industry. However, variations in the prices of raw materials are challenging market growth.

APAC will account for 78% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Coastal



Deepsea



Containers



Offshore House



Others

The market growth in the coastal segment will be significant during the forecast period. Coastal environments require high-performance materials, as metal protection is paramount in corrosive marine environments to prevent valuable assets from being used in oil and gas, marine, and coastal industrial applications. Marine paints use various additives to protect equipment from the marine environment, and the paints are often applied in relatively thick films. Fumed silica is applied as an effective anti-sagging agent between coating layers to form thick films. Hydrophobic fumed silica products are particularly relevant to this feature in epoxy and polyurethane resin systems, which are very commonly used in marine applications.

Type

Epoxy



Polyurethane



Others

The demand for epoxy-based marine coatings is high among end-users. Epoxy-based marine coatings are used to protect both metal and concrete surfaces owing to their excellent weather resistance properties. In addition, the increasing number of product launches by vendors will drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in March 2022, PPG announced the launch of PPG AMERLOCK 600 multipurpose epoxy coating. It is a high-build, polyamide-cured coating that is combined with a broad application thickness with fast dry times. Hence, such product launches can increase the demand for epoxy-based variants during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will account for 78% of the market growth during the forecast period. The building, expanding, and improving logistics infrastructure in APAC is expected to propel the growth of the shipping industry. This will increase the demand for transportation and logistics services. Moreover, increasing manufacturing and trading activities are expected to boost the demand for maritime trade, which will drive the marine coating market in the region.

Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The marine coatings market report covers the following areas:

Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The global marine coatings market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. Market vendors have a wide product portfolio, depending on the necessity. The major vendors in this market invest in the R&D of new products to sustain and hold their market shares. Continuous product development and product innovation will drive competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers marine coatings such as Imron marine coatings.

- The company offers marine coatings such as Imron marine coatings. Baril Coatings BV - The company offers marine coatings such as paint systems for marine vessels.

- The company offers marine coatings such as paint systems for marine vessels. BASF SE - The company offers marine coatings such as BASF automotive refinish coatings.

- The company offers marine coatings such as BASF automotive refinish coatings. Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - The company offers marine coatings such as cargo hold coatings.

- The company offers marine coatings such as cargo hold coatings. Berger Paints

Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A.

Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hempel AS

Jotun AS

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

KCC Co. Ltd.

MCU Coatings International

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Protexion LLP

Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by the growth of the shipbuilding industry. The shipbuilding industry has witnessed steady growth over the last decade, with the increase in FDI flows, seaborne trade, and expanding multinational companies. For instance, Brazil's Portonave Terminal recorded a 29% growth in 2021 and achieved the highest cargo volume in past years. Countries such as the US are also developing their shipping industry. These factors have led to the expansion of the shipping industry, which has added new ships to the shipping network. This has increased the demand for the repair and maintenance of ships, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027: Challenge

The variations in the prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market. Benzene, toluene, ethylene, and naphthalene are some of the raw materials used in the manufacture of marine coatings. These are extracted from crude oil, and their prices are directly dependent on the prices of natural gas and oil. The increasing demand-supply gap and the unpredictable political situation in the Middle East have created instabilities in the prices of crude oil. These factors directly impact the cost of marine coatings and, in turn, negatively impact market growth.

Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine coatings market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine coatings market vendors

Related Reports:

The extrusion coatings market size is predicted to grow by USD 1.53 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.19%. The increasing demand from the packaging industry is notably driving the marine sealants market growth, although factors such as fluctuating raw material costs may impede the market growth.

size is predicted to grow by from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.19%. The increasing demand from the packaging industry is notably driving the marine sealants market growth, although factors such as fluctuating raw material costs may impede the market growth. The hydrophobic coatings market size is expected to increase by USD 519.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. The growing demand from the building and construction industry is notably driving the hydrophobic coatings market growth, although factors such as stringent environmental regulations may impede the market growth.

Marine Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,472.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Baril Coatings BV, BASF SE, Berger Paints , Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., MCU Coatings International, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Protexion LLP, RPM International Inc., Seal for Life Group, The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global marine coatings market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global marine coatings market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Coastal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Coastal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coastal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Coastal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Coastal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Deepsea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Deepsea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Deepsea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Deepsea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Deepsea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Containers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Containers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Offshore house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Offshore house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Offshore house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Offshore house - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offshore house - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Epoxy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Epoxy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 127: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 130: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Baril Coatings BV

Exhibit 136: Baril Coatings BV - Overview



Exhibit 137: Baril Coatings BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Baril Coatings BV - Key offerings

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Hempel AS

Exhibit 152: Hempel AS - Overview



Exhibit 153: Hempel AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Hempel AS - Key offerings

12.10 Jotun AS

Exhibit 155: Jotun AS - Overview



Exhibit 156: Jotun AS - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Jotun AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Jotun AS - Segment focus

12.11 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 KCC Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: KCC Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: KCC Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: KCC Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 MCU Coatings International

Exhibit 166: MCU Coatings International - Overview



Exhibit 167: MCU Coatings International - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: MCU Coatings International - Key offerings

12.14 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 173: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Seal for Life Group

Exhibit 177: Seal for Life Group - Overview



Exhibit 178: Seal for Life Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Seal for Life Group - Key offerings

12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 180: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 181: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 183: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

