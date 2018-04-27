Marine Collagen Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global market for marine collagen has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 620.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 897.5 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are the potential primary markets. Factors such as the growing inclination toward healthy lifestyles among consumers and high protein consumption have significantly fueled the demand for marine collagen due to its various health benefits such as regeneration of skin & bones and better bioavailability as compared to other collagen types.

The marine collagen market is witnessing growth owing to the growth in demand for beauty products, increase in the number of R&D activities, innovations in the medical field, technological advancements, and by-product utilization and processing due to the growth of the fish processing industry.



The marine collagen market, based on type, is segmented into type I, type III, and others. The type I segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018 since type I is the most abundant collagen in the human body and plays a significant role in the extracellular matrix of skin, bones, and tissues. This is followed by the type III segment.



The marine collagen market, based on source, is segmented into skin, scales, and muscles, bones & tendons, and others. The skin, scales, and muscles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all marine collagen sources from 2018 to 2023. The skin and scales of various fresh and saltwater fishes are the most suitable source of collagen as they contain abundant protein, most of which is type I marine collagen. Due to these factors, the market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the future.



Based on animal, the marine collagen market is segmented into fish and others. Fish is estimated to be a larger segment. It is one of the widely used marine animals for the extraction of marine collagen. Apart from fish, many other marine animals such as jellyfish and sponges are also used for the extraction of marine collagen.



The marine collagen market, based on application, is segmented into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, medical, and others. The nutraceuticals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all marine collagen applications from 2018 to 2023. Marine collagen is often taken as a direct dietary supplement due to its high protein content and its overall benefits such as bone growth promotion and anti-aging properties.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Marine Collagen Market

4.2 Marine Collagen Market: Key Country

4.3 Marine Collagen Market, By Application & Region

4.4 Developed vs Developing Markets for Marine Collagen in Food

4.5 Marine Collagen Market, By Source & Region

4.6 Marine Collagen Market, By Type

4.7 North America: Marine Collagen Market, By Animal & Country, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Consumer Inclination Toward Healthy Lifestyle and High Protein Consumption

5.2.1.1.1 Health Benefits

5.2.1.1.2 Better Bioavailability as Compared to Other Collagen Types

5.2.1.2 Growth in Demand for Beauty Products

5.2.1.2.1 Beauty Benefits Influencing the Customer Buying Process

5.2.1.3 Increase in R&D Activities

5.2.1.3.1 Innovations in the Medical Field

5.2.1.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.4 By-Product Utilization Due to the Growth of the Fish Processing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Import Duty

5.2.2.2 Side Effects of Marine Collagen

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Prevalence of Allergies and Asthma

5.2.3.2 Awareness About Certified Food Ingredients

5.2.3.3 Availability of Government and Private Funding for R&D

5.2.3.3.1 Funding for Medical Research

5.2.3.4 Increase in Demand for Processed Foods to Provide Opportunity for Collagen-Infused Functional Foods

5.2.3.5 Drug Delivery By Combining Pharmaceutical Ingredients With Marine Collagen

5.2.3.5.1 Encapsulated Drug Delivery

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Processing Cost

5.2.4.1.1 Variations in Raw Material Cost

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Environment for Collagen Ingredients

5.2.4.2.1 US

5.2.4.2.2 UK

5.2.4.2.3 Europe

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Fisheries

5.3.3 Slaughterhouses & Collection Centers

5.3.3.1 Primary Products

5.3.3.2 By-Products

5.3.4 Manufacturers

5.3.4.1 Research & Development

5.3.5 Suppliers & Distributors

5.3.6 End-Product Manufacturers



6 Marine Collagen Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type I

6.3 Type III

6.4 Others



7 Marine Collagen Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Skin, Scales, and Muscles

7.3 Bones & Tendons

7.4 Others



8 Marine Collagen Market, By Animal

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fish

8.3 Others



9 Marine Collagen Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Nutraceuticals

9.3 Cosmetics

9.4 Medical

9.5 Others



10 Marine Collagen Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansions & Investments

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles



Ashland

Darling Ingredients

Nitta Gelatin

Gelita

Weishardt Group

Amicogen

Nippi Incorporated

Seagarden

Chinapeptide

Vital Proteins

Connoils

BHN

Taiaitai

Intalgelatine

