Marine Compliance, LLC Approved as Third-Party Auditor for AWO Responsible Carrier Program

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has approved Marine Compliance, LLC (MARCOM) as a third-party organization authorized to conduct audits of AWO member operations as part of its Responsible Carrier Program (RCP). The RCP is a safety management system that provides a framework for the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry to continuously improve safety and environmental performance. To comply with the RCP – a condition of AWO membership – member companies must undergo recurring management and vessel audits by a Coast Guard-approved third-party organization.

Marine Compliance, LLC

In 2016, the Coast Guard finalized its Subchapter M towing vessel safety and inspection regulations. Under Subchapter M, vessel operators can choose between adopting a Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) or having their vessels inspected annually by the Coast Guard. AWO's RCP has been approved by the Coast Guard as an existing safety management system that meets Subchapter M requirements.

"MARCOM is excited to join the ranks of AWO-recognized RCP auditors," commented David Henley, Owner of MARCOM. "This will allow us to provide full Sub M and RCP services to our AWO member customers. At MARCOM, our slogan has always been: Keep things simple and do things right."

"We welcome MARCOM as an approved third-party organization for AWO's Responsible Carrier Program," commented AWO President & CEO Tom Allegretti. "AWO is committed to ensuring that its member companies operate according to the highest safety and environmental standards, and the success of the RCP in accomplishing this objective depends on utilization of high-quality TPOs like MARCOM."

As a U.S. Coast Guard-approved Third Party Organization (TPO), MARCOM's Sub M Division provides turnkey Subchapter M implementation services. The extensive towing industry knowledge and experience of MARCOM inspectors, auditors and surveyors allows MARCOM to ease the transition to Subchapter M.

AWO has a 74-year history as the national advocate for the tugboat, towboat, and barge industry and is a recognized leader in maritime safety and environmental stewardship. Aligning AWO's industry expertise and robust safety management system with the safety culture and experience of MARCOM will support AWO's membership in meeting the technical, operational, and regulatory challenges associated with the Subchapter M requirements.

About AWO

The American Waterways Operators is the national trade association representing the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, which operates on the rivers, the Great Lakes, and along the coasts and in the harbors of the United States. Barge transportation serves the nation as the safest, most environmentally friendly and most economical mode of freight transportation. For more information about AWO, please visit www.americanwaterways.com.

About Marine Compliance, LLC

Widely known as MARCOM, Marine Compliance, LLC provides the highest quality inland and offshore tank barge and towboat/tugboat inspection and marine assurance services. We have the firsthand knowledge and speak the same language as our customers. www.marcomllc.com

