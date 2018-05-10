Marine Corps Base Hosts Premiere of the Military Family Documentary "While Time Stands Still" Directed by Veteran Spouse This Mother's Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 12 at 1:30pm, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms Sunset Cinemas will host the worldwide theatrical premiere of the military family documentary While Time Stands Still directed by Iraq War Veteran Spouse Elena Miliaresis. This gripping movie tells the story of three military wives during the Iraq War.

Miliaresis travels to 29 Palms, a Marine Corps base in the Mojave Desert, to meet two wives on the eve of their husbands' combat deployment to Iraq with 3rd Battalion 7th Marines. Miliaresis opens up about her own experience and follows Brandi Albritton (H&S Company) from Florida and Denneny Cochran (India Company) from Virginia, before, during, and after their husbands' deployments. Through their eyes, the film shows the bravery it takes to survive on the home front during a war, when every phone call, every knock on the door can bring of doom. Despite the challenges, these young women find the resilience to grow stronger than they ever thought possible.

"After my (now) husband deployed to Iraq, I created While Time Stands Still to help families heal and to prompt compassion in the community. Thanks to generosity of the participants, my film is an inspiring journey of resiliency and healing that goes beyond war. It is the history of women and our spirit. It shows the courage and grit it takes to be a wife, a mother. How we reach out to help one another. How we overcome our personal struggles. How we quietly turn tragedy into triumph," said filmmaker Elena Miliaresis.

This heartfelt movie reveals the untold perspective of what it is like to be a family during wartime, and what it takes to put the pieces back together afterwards.

With nearly one hundred family members interviewed over the course of five years, While Time Stands Still exposes the long-term effects of war on families, including PTSD, Postpartum Depression, and, most alarmingly, increased suicide in family members. These issues are so rarely discussed that families themselves fail to recognize their condition and fall victim to their circumstance.

The journey to healing can be a long one, and the trauma does not end with the return of the Service Member, or even exiting the military. Yet, the fortitude of the families in While Time Stands Still demonstrates the brilliant spirit within each of us.

About Elena Miliaresis

Prior to creating the documentary While Time Stands Still, which aired on PBS and was featured on NPR and abc7, Elena Miliaresis was a producer at ABC News, and E! Entertainment TV. She is the spouse of an Iraq War Veteran who deployed with the 4th Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion in Pasadena. For more information and to obtain a DVD, visit www.MilitaryFamilyDocumentary.com

