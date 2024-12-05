Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Kicks Off the 250th Anniversary Celebration of the United States Marine Corps with United States Mint Commemorative Coin Striking

Year-long, nationwide celebration will include ceremonies at local and national sporting events, local Marine spotlights, 50-state cake-cutting events, a traveling art exhibit, and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

TRIANGLE, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the U.S. Mint kicked off the Marine Corps 250th Anniversary celebration by striking commemorative coins at a Dec. 4 ceremony held at the United States Mint in Philadelphia. The Gold, Silver, and Clad Coins depict iconic Marine Corps imagery, from the Iwo Jima flag-raising to historic and modern uniforms, all paying tribute to the Marine Corps' rich legacy of service and valor.

To view, purchase and learn more about the United States Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coins, please visit U.S. Mint .

MajGen James Lukeman, President and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation; Kristie McNally, Deputy Director of the United States Mint; and General Christopher Mahoney, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, showcase the first set of freshly minted Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coins.

"The 250th birthday presents a historic opportunity to connect all Americans with their Marine Corps throughout the year," said retired Marine Major General James Lukeman, president and CEO of the Foundation. "For 250 years, Marines have fought for America's future and epitomized the honor, courage, and selfless service that the Marine Corps is famous for."

The 250th anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2025, showcasing the Marine Corps' warfighting legacy and values of honor, courage, and commitment through nationwide programs and events, inviting all Americans to recognize the history and impact of their Marine Corps.

50-State Birthday Cake Cutting Program

Hosting traditional Marine Corps-style cake cutting ceremonies in all 50 states in coordination with governors' offices.

Marine Corps PSA

Celebrating the Marine Corps' 250th birthday and the unbreakable connection between Corps and Country with a new Public Service Announcement.

Marines Across America

Highlighting Marines' making a difference locally and nationally after service. Members of the public can share stories of Marines they know at Marine250.com or with #MarinesAcrossAmerica.

Sports Events Across the Nation

Honoring the Marine Corps at sporting events, including Notre Dame vs. Navy, the NASCAR Marine Corps 250, Minor League Baseball games and at state championships with the National Federation of State High School Associations.

National Museum of the Marine Corps

Exploring Marine history and personal stories in immersive, new exhibits at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

Traveling Combat Art Exhibit

Showcasing the second traveling combat art exhibit, "The U.S. Marine Corps Air-Ground Team," opening January at The Citadel in Charleston.

Library of Congress Exhibit

Featuring Marine artifacts in a special Library of Congress collection display October and November 2025. Share the story of the veteran in your life with the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Visit loc.gov/vets to learn more.

Birthday in a Box

Providing digital resources for communities and organizations nationwide to host own their own local Marine Corps birthday celebration.

Honorary Marines

Celebrating the fewer than 100 individuals who were designated Honorary Marines for their extraordinary contributions.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Featuring Lance Corporal Chesty (the Marine Corps' bulldog mascot) in the presentation of the colors at the event in February at Madison Square Garden.

For further information on anniversary plans, please visit Marine250.com.

About the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation:

Dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of Marine Corps history, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation was established in 1979 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds. The Foundation provides grants and scholarships for research and the renovation, restoration and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks. The Foundation secured the necessary funding for the construction of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Heritage Center, located in Triangle, Virginia, and continues to expand programs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps and beyond its walls. For more information, visit MarineHeritage.org.

SOURCE Marine Corps Heritage Foundation