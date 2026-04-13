Marine Corps University Foundation Honors Bob Parsons at 2026 Semper Fidelis Award Ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps University Foundation (MCUF) was proud to host the 2026 Semper Fidelis Award Ceremony & Dinner on March 28, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. The annual event, which recognizes outstanding service to the United States Marine Corps, honored Bob Parsons as the Semper Fidelis Award recipient for 2026, acknowledging his life-long commitment to the United States Marine Corps and his outstanding contributions to the nation through leadership and service.

Bob Parsons receives the 2026 Marine Corps University Foundation, Semper Fidelis Award. L to R, Andrew Ammerman, MCUF President & CEO, Bob Parsons founder of GoDaddy and PXG, and co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and USMC Veteran, General Eric Smith, Commandant of Marine Corps, General John Kelly USMC (Ret.) Chairman of the MCUF and Don Knauss, USMC Veteran & Master of Ceremonies.

The Semper Fidelis Award, the highest honor bestowed by MCUF, recognizes individuals who embody the core values of honor, courage, and commitment, which are exemplified by the United States Marine Corps. Parsons, a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, and American entrepreneur, has demonstrated these values through his leadership and service to the nation.

The event was attended by General Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, who was the military guest of honor. General Smith was joined by distinguished guests, military officials, and supporters in acknowledging Parsons' outstanding achievements and the importance of investing in the education of future leaders of the United States Marine Corps.

The formal gala started with a reception, followed by the award ceremony and dinner. The attendees came together to celebrate an evening not only honoring excellence and service but also to advance MCUF's mission. The event's proceeds will go towards supporting Professional Military Education (PME) and other essential academic resources that Marines need to tackle today's and future challenges in the world.

"This event is more than just an awards ceremony – it is a commitment to the future of Marine Corps leadership," stated Andrew Ammerman, President and CEO of the Marine Corps University Foundation. "Tonight, by honoring individuals such as Bob Parsons, we celebrate the lasting effect of service and ensure Marines continue to receive the best education and training available."

"I was humbled to receive the Semper Fidelis Award on the eve of Vietnam War Veterans Day, surrounded by my fellow Marines," said Bob Parsons, founder of GoDaddy and PXG, and co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "I accepted this honor on behalf of the American men and women who fought in the Vietnam War, including the more than 58,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice, by losing their lives and never made it home, and whose names are memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Their names stand as a lasting reminder of sacrifice and of a message our country once struggled to say. To those who served, then and now: welcome home."

About The Marine Corps University Foundation

The Marine Corps University Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Quantico, Virginia, and the only national organization exclusively dedicated to supporting Marine Corps University. By bridging the gap between federal funding and emerging needs, the Foundation delivers agile, private-sector resources that accelerate priority academic programs and strengthen the education and development of Marine leaders. Through strategic partnerships and expedited funding, it translates private support directly into impact across leadership development, education, and research—ensuring Marines are prepared to lead in an increasingly complex global security environment.

Its efforts are further advanced through its 2025/26 $25 million campaign, commemorating the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday and investing in the future of Marine leadership and national defense.

To learn more about Marine Corps University Foundation and its mission, please visit www.mcufoundation.org

Media Contact:

J. Michael Fisher, CFRE

[email protected]

Marine Corps University Foundation

Website: https://mcufoundation.org/

SOURCE Marine Corps University Foundation